Body found in canal at Eccles

Kaieteur News – Police on Thursday found the decomposing body of a man inside a canal at Eccles East Bank Demerara, (ECD)

Reports are that around 14:00hrs, ranks recovered the decomposing remains of the man of African Descent from the canal. The man was clad in a pair of black joggers with pink writing, a blue jersey and a pair of Nike sneakers. No marks of violence were reportedly on the remains.