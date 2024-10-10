Where the money coming from?

Kaieteur News – The upcoming Global Super League (GSL), set to be hosted in Guyana from November 26 to December 7, is poised to make a significant impact on the region’s sporting landscape.

Spearheaded by President Irfaan Ali, this government-backed cricket extravaganza has been presented as a major step forward in positioning Guyana as a key player in sports tourism across the Caribbean. But amidst all the buzz and excitement, there is a glaring issue that has yet to be addressed by the powers that be: transparency.

Where is the money coming from?

The Government of Guyana’s role in financing the GSL raises critical questions that are being met with deafening silence. President Ali’s vision of transforming Guyana into a sporting hub is ambitious, but as the nation watches this grand plan unfolds, it is only right to demand clarity on the allocation of funds, especially when taxpayers’ money is involved. Accountability must be the cornerstone of any government’s operations, and Guyana’s citizens deserve clear and comprehensive answers. The lack of transparency surrounding the government’s heavy investment in cricket is nothing new.

The Government of Guyana has already had substantial involvement in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), having hosted the finals for three consecutive years and securing the event through 2025. While these events bring undeniable excitement to the nation and some degree of economic activity, the cost remains an enigma. What exactly is the price of these grandiose projects, and who is paying for them?

These questions have lingered, and now, with the announcement of the GSL, they have resurfaced, more pressing than ever. Let’s be clear, the people of Guyana have a right to know how their government is spending public funds. Transparency is not a luxury; it is a necessity in a democratic society. And when the government embarks on projects like the Global Super League, which will involve a substantial outlay of funds, it is imperative that citizens are given full disclosure on the source of the financing.

Yet, this current administration has consistently skirted around these critical issues, refusing to provide specifics, instead offering vague reassurances that these initiatives will bolster Guyana’s image and economy. But image and prestige are not enough. The government cannot continue to sidestep the issue of accountability, especially when the scale of investment in cricket is growing exponentially.

With the recent announcement that Guyana has transferred an additional G$62.3 billion from the Natural Resources Fund (NRF) to the Consolidated Fund, the timing raises suspicions that these oil revenues could be financing the GSL. This is not a baseless assumption. Given the government’s track record of using oil wealth to fund high-profile projects without adequately explaining the details, it is a question that must be answered.

The government’s withdrawal of US$300 million (G$62.394 billion) from the NRF in October 2024 brings the total withdrawals for the year to US$1.150 billion. This is a staggering amount of money, and the government has yet to fully account for where these funds are being directed. Citizens are only told that the money is being used for national development priorities.

In a country with a growing oil industry and significant revenue from the Natural Resources Fund, it is unacceptable that the government can continue to withdraw such vast sums without offering any real accountability to the public. This is not simply a matter of political manoeuvring; it is about the core principles of governance. Any government has a duty to its citizens to ensure that public funds are managed responsibly and transparently.

Furthermore, it’s worth questioning why cricket is receiving such heavy investment from the government when other critical sectors, such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure, continue to face challenges. The government’s focus on sports tourism and cricket may be commendable in principle, but without clear justification and transparency, it raises serious concerns about misplaced priorities.

The people of Guyana deserve better. They deserve a government that is open and honest about how public funds are being spent. The GSL may be a thrilling prospect for cricket fans, but it cannot come at the expense of accountability. If the government is indeed using money from the Natural Resources Fund to bankroll this tournament, they must come forward and explain why this is a priority and what tangible benefits it will bring to the country in the long term.

In recent months, Kaieteur News and other media outlets have consistently highlighted the government’s lack of transparency when it comes to the use of oil revenues. These concerns are not unfounded. The NRF was established to ensure that oil wealth is used to benefit the people of Guyana in a sustainable and responsible manner. However, the current administration’s handling of these funds has been anything but transparent, and the public is right to be concerned about how these vast sums are being allocated.

The Global Super League may well be a positive development for cricket in the Caribbean, but without transparency, it risks becoming yet another example of government largesse without accountability.

The government must provide full disclosure on the costs of hosting the tournament, the source of the funds, and the expected economic returns. Only then can the people of Guyana judge whether this is a worthwhile investment of their hard-earned money. Ultimately, transparency is the bedrock of good governance. It ensures that public funds are used for the benefit of all, not just a select few. The Global Super League may be President Ali’s brainchild, but it is the people’s money that will bring it to life. And for that, the government owes the nation a full account of how their resources are being spent. Anything less would be a betrayal of the trust placed in them by the citizens of Guyana.