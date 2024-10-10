US$1.2M Fellowship Practical Instruction Centre commissioned

Kaieteur News – Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and her team on Wednesday commissioned the newly rehabilitated US$1.2 million Fellowship Practical Instruction Centre which is located on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD).

According to a release from the Education Ministry, the US$1,214,907.42 Centre, a project funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) is set to benefit 400 students and is poised to significantly enhance technical and vocational training in the region. The commissioning of the centre also forms part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to provide students with practical skills aligned with the demands of a modern job market, the ministry stated.

It was detailed by the ministry that the US$1.2 million cost includes expenses for infrastructure development, tools and equipment, as well as ICT equipment and furnishing of the Centre.

Minister Manickchand in her remarks at the event yesterday said that “This centre plays a crucial role in the Government of Guyana’s vision to create educational opportunities that allow every child to have a bright future in the new Guyana we are building out.”

To this end, the minister encouraged the students to take full advantage of the centre’s resources and urged them to pursue the skills and training offered to ensure their success in the evolving job market.

“The Fellowship Practical Instruction Centre is one of several facilities being upgraded under the Guyana Skills Development and Employability Project (GSDEP), funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). Through this project, Practical Instruction Centres (PICs) in Regions Three, Four, and Five, as well as Practical Instruction Departments (PIDs) in hinterland secondary schools, are being refurbished and expanded to support technical vocational education and training (TVET) across the country,” the ministry disclosed in its release.

Delivering brief remarks yesterday, Deputy Chief Education Officer-Technical, Dr. Ritesh Tularam, emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening TVET throughout the country, noting that the Government continues to foster partnerships with key funding agencies, such as the CDB, to ensure access to quality TVET for all citizens.

It was shared by the ministry that through his office, the centre was equipped with 20 helmets, 20 safety vests, 20 pairs of gloves, and 20 pairs of goggles to the Fellowship Practical Instruction Centre.

This publication understands that the Practical Instruction Centre offers training in various fields, including electrical work, woodworking, and food and nutrition, and it aims to provide students with the competencies needed to earn Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) certifications.

Additionally, these training will enable students to enter the job market confidently, establish their own economic enterprises, or pursue further post-secondary and tertiary education.