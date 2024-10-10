Latest update October 10th, 2024 4:43 PM

Update: Suspects in ‘Bricks’ abduction for court tomorrow

Kaieteur news- The remaining four suspects in the Joshua David (Bricks) abduction case are scheduled for court tomorrow, police said on Thursday afternoon.

Those suspects were identified as 34-year-old Wayne Barker called ‘onnie’, 26-year-old Aaron Alleyne called ‘Cats’, 21-year-old Davantai Mars called ‘Sharkie’, 32-year-old Damion Barlow called ‘Dangles’,

Police obtained a court extension to keep them in custody for more than 72 hours. No further information about the case was divulged by police.  However, investigators might just have enough evidence to institute charges against them.

Following Bricks’ disappearance,police issued wanted bulletins for six persons. All of them surrendered and two have already been charged and remanded

Meanwhile, efforts by the police thus far to locate David have been unsuccessful.

 

