Strong teams announced ahead of 2024 GCB Senior Men’s Super50 Inter-county tournament

– Exciting double-header set to bowl of Round 1

Kaieteur Sports – Ahead of the 2024 Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Senior Men’s Super50 Inter-county tournament, county’s on Tuesday announced their star-studded teams with Round 1 bowling off on October 13.

With the CWI Regional Super50 Men’s tournament just around the corner, Guyana like other Caribbean teams will be getting their players prepped for their pursuit of a title which has eluded them for more than a decade.

Stars, both upcoming and established the likes of Kevin Sinclair, Johnathan Foo, Golcharran Chulai, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Adams, Kemol Savory, Tevin Imlach, Tagenarine Chanderpaul and others will be looking to get themselves in shape with the ulterior goal being a championship win for the country.

A number of young players will also be on show over the next few days as a strong Under-19 presence will be maintained among counties; as the next generation of Harpy Eagles continue their initiation to the senior levels.

The tournament focuses on three exciting rounds being played between Berbice, Demerara, Essequibo and the GCB Select XI.

Each round will serve as a double-header with two games being played per day, across venues like Bourda and Lusignan to name a few; with the fourth and final round being reserved for the final match.

Essequibo – Anthony Adams (Captain), Kemol Savory (VC), Keanu Harry, Ronsford Beaton, Quinton Sampson, Ricardo Peters, Ricardo Adams, Kevon Boodie, Kanhaiya Ramkarran, Ronaldo Renee, Joshua Jones, Neiland Cadogan, Garfield Phillips, Thaddeus Lovell, Malcolm Hubbard

Standbys – Dexter George, Jadon Campbell, Kevon Stephens Shahid Viera

Berbice – Junior Sinclair, Rampertab Ramnauth, Tomani Caesar (WK), Kevlon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair (vc), Jonathon Foo, Rajiv Ivan, Zainul Ramsammy, Seon Glasgow, Nigel Deodat, Veerasammy Permaul (Captain), Nial Smith, Clinton Pestano and Sylus Tyndall.

Standbys- Jonathan Rampersaud, Shamal Angel, Demetri Cameron, Kwesi Mickle, Gaurav Ramesh, Jamal LaFleur, Javed Karim, Rampersaud Ramnauth and Adrian Sukwah

Demerara – Tevin Imlach, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shamar Yearwood, Akshaya Persaud, Raymon Perez, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Richie Looknauth, Steven Sankar, Chris Harry, Qumar Torrington, Ashmead Nedd, Sachin Singh, Chetram Balgobin, Devon Lord

Standbys – Nehemiah Hohenkirk, Riyad Latiff, Neeran Bani, Chanderpaul Ramraj

GCB Select XI – Rivaldo Phillips, Navindra Persaud, Carlos Larose, Bernard Bailey, Jeremiah Scott, Brandon Jaikaran, Floy Joseph, Johnathan Van Lange, Ushardeva Balgobin, Aryan Persaud, Johnathan Rampersaud (Captain), Shamar Angel, Golcharran Chulai Gaurav Ramesh, Kwesi Mickle, Javed Karim, Rajendra Ramballi Krsna Singh, Ronaldo Jeffery