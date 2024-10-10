Senior oil company employee accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old senior employee attached to an oil company here is accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl between September 29 and October 4, 2024.

The 25-year-old mother of the child revealed that she shared a relationship with the suspect; however the relationship came to an end after she discovered that he allegedly sexually assaulted her daughter.

During an interview with this publication, the mother revealed that suspicions arose after noticing the suspect’s behaviour around the eight-year-old child. On October 5, 2024 she questioned her daughter, who revealed that the man was sexually assaulting her.

As such, the mother ventured off to a nearby Police Station, where she reported the matter. Following that a forensic interview was conducted with the child. On Wednesday, the victim along with the mother went to the Child Care Protection Agency (CPA). The matter is being investigated.