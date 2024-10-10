Latest update October 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Senior oil company employee accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

Oct 10, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old senior employee attached to an oil company here is accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl between September 29 and October 4, 2024.

The 25-year-old mother of the child revealed that she shared a relationship with the suspect; however the relationship came to an end after she discovered that he allegedly sexually assaulted her daughter.

During an interview with this publication, the mother revealed that suspicions arose after noticing the suspect’s behaviour around the eight-year-old child. On October 5, 2024 she questioned her daughter, who revealed that the man was sexually assaulting her.

As such, the mother ventured off to a nearby Police Station, where she reported the matter. Following that a forensic interview was conducted with the child. On Wednesday, the victim along with the mother went to the Child Care Protection Agency (CPA). The matter is being investigated.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Strong teams announced ahead of 2024 GCB Senior Men’s Super50 Inter-county tournament

Strong teams announced ahead of 2024 GCB Senior Men’s Super50...

Oct 10, 2024

– Exciting double-header set to bowl of Round 1 Kaieteur Sports – Ahead of the 2024 Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Senior Men’s Super50 Inter-county tournament, county’s on...
Read More
GBA remembers late TD Terrence Poole MS

GBA remembers late TD Terrence Poole MS

Oct 10, 2024

Elton Dharry now ranked Number 4 by the WBA, moves closer to title shot

Elton Dharry now ranked Number 4 by the WBA,...

Oct 10, 2024

Defending Mr. Physique champ beaming with confidence 

Defending Mr. Physique champ beaming with...

Oct 10, 2024

Jade’s Wok, Pinnacle Business Services Inc. supports Women in Chess

Jade’s Wok, Pinnacle Business Services Inc....

Oct 10, 2024

Bahadur dominates GMMAKA’s 2nd Annual Epic Clash Martial Arts C/ship

Bahadur dominates GMMAKA’s 2nd Annual Epic...

Oct 10, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]