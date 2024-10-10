Senior oil company employee accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

Latest update October 10th, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 10, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old senior employee attached to an oil company here is accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl between September 29 and October 4, 2024.
The 25-year-old mother of the child revealed that she shared a relationship with the suspect; however the relationship came to an end after she discovered that he allegedly sexually assaulted her daughter.
During an interview with this publication, the mother revealed that suspicions arose after noticing the suspect’s behaviour around the eight-year-old child. On October 5, 2024 she questioned her daughter, who revealed that the man was sexually assaulting her.
As such, the mother ventured off to a nearby Police Station, where she reported the matter. Following that a forensic interview was conducted with the child. On Wednesday, the victim along with the mother went to the Child Care Protection Agency (CPA). The matter is being investigated.
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 10, 2024– Exciting double-header set to bowl of Round 1 Kaieteur Sports – Ahead of the 2024 Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Senior Men’s Super50 Inter-county tournament, county’s on...
Oct 10, 2024
Oct 10, 2024
Oct 10, 2024
Oct 10, 2024
Oct 10, 2024
Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – The discovery of oil was supposed to be Guyana’s golden goose, a promise of prosperity... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]