Regional food festival hailed a success – Ministry of Tourism

Kaieteur News – The third Regional Food Festival has been lauded as a success by the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, vendors, entertainers and other participants.

The event which was hosted from October 2 – 6, 2024 at the Main Street Avenue, Georgetown forms part of President Irfaan Ali’s vision to provide exposure and grow small businesses, the ministry said in a press release. During a closing meeting with participants of the event on Tuesday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond noted that initiative aimed to expose small businesses to the thousands of visitors in Guyana for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Cricket Carnival.

“This is one of the visions for the small businesses to benefit from our tourism product which we are working to diversify with sporting events and other activities,” the minister noted. With a promise of a bigger and better event in 2025 when the CPL final returns to Guyana, Minister Walrond encouraged the vendors and entertainers to work towards improving and increasing their products based on trends. She added that similar events in other Caribbean countries are also on the horizon.

“You are a part of this product, this tourism product that we want to build and expand…every year it has changed in terms of the services we offer for example, cocktails this year is a big thing and that has expanded. It is for you and for us to respond to the customers’ needs and trends,” the Minister told the food vendors.

A total of thirty-six vendors participated in this year’s Regional Food Festival. Permanent Secretary Mrs. Sharon Roopchand- Edwards indicated that the number of visitors to the booth has continually increased over the years and this year also included several influencers. The vendors and entertainers have all expressed gratitude to the Government of Guyana for hosting the initiative. One business owner said participating in the festival since 2022 has led to him expanding his brand.

“My Team and I have been at the Regional Food Festival since 2022…and then we realised that our product is not only loved back home in Lethem but all across Guyana and internationally from the exposure we got from the Food Festival. From that we were able to be inspired to acquire a location in Georgetown and expand to the other branches that we currently have,” said Shammah Noel, Owner of APizzaLL. Owner of Dixie Punch De Crème, Dixie Jordan commented; “for the past three years the event has been amazing. I have never been to one of the Food Festivals and have a complaint. The staff has been amazing.”

Representative of Docs Catering, Omid Ali said; “within a few hours, our products were sold out. The Food Festival is a great product.” A lemonade business, Twisted Lemon co-owner noted that the event “has brought so much exposure for us. We were very grateful for this exposure, and we are extremely grateful. You will definitely be seeing us next year.”

One other proprietor, Quincy Benjamin also lauded the media support which allowed the participants to market their products via local television stations. One of the exciting attractions at the event was a raffle. On Thursday, the Ministry awarded the winners which included Joanne Jacobs who won a trip for two to Kaieteur Falls, Lesta Harry who won a Kayak tour for two in Linden, Michael Lall who won a paid trip on Essequibo River tour and two persons won free dinners sponsored by Sweet Elegance Restaurant & Bar. Others walked away with hampers and other gifts from Massy Guyana Inc., Ansa McAL and Sunshine Snacks. In addition to the donors, sincere gratitude is extended to the main sponsors of the event; Hess Corporation, ZiJin AGM Inc., and One Communication.