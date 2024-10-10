Oil contractor accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old senior employee attached to an oil company here is accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl between September 29 and October 4, 2024.

The 25-year-old mother of the child said she shared a relationship with the suspect. However, she ended it after she discovering that he allegedly sexually assaulted her daughter.

Speaking with this publication, the mother revealed that suspicions arose after noticing the suspect’s behaviour around the eight-year-old child. On October 5, 2024 she questioned her daughter, who revealed that the man was sexually assaulting her.

As such, the mother ventured off to a nearby Police Station, where she reported the matter. A forensic interview was later conducted with the child. On Wednesday, the victim along with the mother went to the Child Care Protection Agency (CPA). The matter is being investigated.

