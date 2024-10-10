Nations Inc. joins forces with US company to boost local labour market

Kaieteur News – Nations Incorporated has announced the creation of Core Nations- a majority owned Guyanese company in collaboration with US based Core Group Resources (CGR).

This partnership will see graduates of Nations and others being employed in the oil and gas, maritime, construction and mining industries, a press release from Nations Inc. said.

“At Nations we are excited to grow the Core Nations team to serve these industries and further develop the Guyanese labour market through training and staff development,” the release added.

According to the release Core Group Resources is a leader in providing personnel in heavy industries by identifying, hiring, and growing the right talent.

Core Nations, Inc., the release states is a company established under Guyanese law, fully compliant with the Local Content Act of 2021. “This expansion marks Core Group’s second international foray after entering Trinidad and Tobago earlier this year. Local operations in Guyana will focus on urgent labour demands as energy projects continue to thrive in the region and growth continues in oil and gas exploration, in addition to serving the maritime, construction and mining industries.”

“Opening Core Nations is a significant milestone for us and underscores our dedication to providing high-quality personnel solutions in the Energy industry. We’re fostering long-term partnerships and look forward to being part of Guyana’s growth story for years to come,” said Matt Fuhrman, CEO of Core Group Resources. “The Caribbean marketplace is booming with a need for personnel in industries such as construction, maritime and especially with projects in oil & gas, so it’s the right time for us to amplify our efforts and put down roots to support Guyana, its businesses and by extension its vibrant communities.”

Core Nations, the release further states will operate as a majority locally owned Local Content Certified entity, which ensures the prioritization of Guyanese nationals and companies to build toward positive economic impact. To further prioritise the potential economic impact on local communities and stakeholders and our commitment to Guyana, Core Nations key Guyanese board members are respected local leaders Liam O’Toole with Nations Incorporated and Rene Hamilton with AmGuy. Nations Incorporated has been in business in Guyana for over 28 years, is a leader in Education and Training and brings access to technical, skilled, HSE and managerial candidates for employment in the various sectors serviced by Core Nations.

Dan O’Connor, Managing Director of Core Group International, will add Guyana to the list of operations he manages alongside Core Trinidad & Tobago and Core Group Technical Services, the release noted. O’Connor has more than 20 years’ experience in corporate operations management, bringing deep relationships and expertise to Core Group’s Caribbean ventures.

As part of its global expansion strategy, Core Group brings its proprietary placement systems, software and processes to work closely with major E&P companies, independents, service contractors and locally owned businesses in the region to provide quality personnel in technical and non-technical, high-demand roles via direct hire, contract and staffing models.