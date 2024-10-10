Latest update October 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

Fire destroys home of Line Path vendor

Oct 10, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 58-year-old vendor is at his wits end after his Line Path, Corentyne, Berbice home was destroyed by fire Monday afternoon.

The aftermath of the fire

Navindra Ramnarine

The fire, of unknown origin, reportedly broke out around 15:00hrs. The property was owned by Navindra Ramnarine. In an interview with Kaieteur News, he shared that he learned of the fire while sleeping at his mother’s home, when a neighbour came to inform him that his house was ablaze.

Upon hearing the news, Ramnarine rushed home, only to find that the upper flat of his home had been largely destroyed. “The house is completely damaged; it was well furnished,” he related.

Firefighters were promptly called to the scene to combat the flames and were able to minimise further damage. However, Ramnarine expressed disappointment, alleging, “When the fire service reach they had lil bit water.” The 58-year-old man suspects that the fire may have been deliberately set, as he had no electricity in the house. He said, “Somebody set the fire, because there is nobody there, except me when is night when I go home, mi nah cook. That is my feeling because there is no electricity there is no cooking so where the fire come from?”

 

 

