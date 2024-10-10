ERC says probing racist abuse of Ivor Thom

Kaieteur News – The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) is currently investigating the incident where renowned Guyanese sculptor and Administrator at the E.R. Burrowes School of Art, Mr. Ian Ivor Thom was racially abused by a member of the public.

“Yes it is currently under investigation and that is as much as we can say because it is under investigation,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the ERC, Gomin Camacho confirmed with this publication on Tuesday on the sidelines of an event.

The ERC is a constitutional body established by Article 212 of the Constitution of the Guyana which promotes harmony and good relations among all peoples of Guyana and one of its functions is to promote the elimination of all forms of discrimination on the basis of ethnicity.

Kaieteur News had reported that Mr. Thom had tendered his resignation from the school earlier last month following an incident at the school’s parking lot where a member of the public used racial slurs towards him. Mr. Thom’s resignation from the school was highlighted in a letter addressed to this publication by students who expressed deep concern about the unfortunate incident that led to his departure. Mr. Thom told Kaieteur News that on the day in question, he was in the parking lot near his car when he observed a red SUV reversing in a parking space next to where he was that was reserved for staff and students of the Art School.

Upon seeing this, Mr. Thom said he signalled to the driver to get his attention. The driver came out of the vehicle to speak with him.

“The person came out of the vehicle and asked what the matter is. I said, that is a no parking, you can’t park there. It is a passageway and apart from that, this area is reserved for the Burrowes School of Art students and staff. He (driver) said but there is no school. I said but you are also blocking the passageway and even if it’s not school, only our students park there,” Mr. Thom explained.

He related that after informing the driver he could not park there, the man insisted that he could park there. “He continued insisting that he can park there. I told him if I come to your place of work or place of residence, and I park where I am not supposed to park would you be abusive the way you are trying to abuse me. He (driver) said, “oh it’s stupid **[word withheld] people like you make this country where it is and that is why all kind of foreigners gotta come in because of stupid people like you,” Mr. Thom recalled.

Shortly after that incident, he was asked to reach with Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson at his office concerning what happened. There Mr. Thom said he told the minister what transpired in detail and even committed to getting the names and numbers of the witnesses. However, the minister did not seem inclined to investigate.

It was after the entire ordeal Mr. Thom sent in his resignation. After the news of his resignation circulated on social media, Mr. Thom was contacted by Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo who asked him to withdraw his resignation and return to work. At a previous press conference, the VP disclosed that after learning what transpired he spoke with Minister Ramson expressing disappointment with how he handled the matter involving Thom. This publication learnt that Mr. Thom resumed his duties as Administrator on September 23.