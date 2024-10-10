Latest update October 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

Elton Dharry now ranked Number 4 by the WBA, moves closer to title shot

Oct 10, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Although possessing several amateur boxers of international ranking and repute, Guyana’s lone world-ranked professional pugilist, Elton ‘Coolie Bully’ Dharry, moved one step closer to acquiring a world title fight as he was ranked #4 in the super-flyweight division by renowned sanctioning entity, the World Boxing Association (WBA).

Elton ‘Coolie Bully’ Dharry (centre) is flanked by Minister Charles Ramson Jnr. (left) and Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle.

Dharry, 38, sports a record of 28 wins [15 knockouts], six losses, and one no-contest. In his most recent encounter, Dharry defeated local prize-fighter Dexter Marques on local soil via technical knockout in the third round. Dharry is undefeated in his last four bouts.

The Enterprise on the East Coast of Demerara native fought for the WBA Super Flyweight title in 2019 but suffered a controversial ninth-round stoppage defeat to Australian Andrew Maloney in Melbourne. Given his recent elevation, Dharry is expected to challenge once again for a world title.

If a world title fight and eventual victory are realised, the extraordinary feat will solidify his status in the annals of time and place him amongst revered company such as the late Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis, Wayne ‘Big Truck’ Brathwaite, Vivian Harris, Gwendolyn ‘Stealth Bomber’ O’Neil, and Gary St. Clair.

Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle said, “This is a significant development for Elton Dharry and the nation as a whole. We believe that Dharry, who is a student of the game, is now worthy for another Crack at a world title.”

