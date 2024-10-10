Elton Dharry now ranked Number 4 by the WBA, moves closer to title shot

Latest update October 10th, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 10, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Although possessing several amateur boxers of international ranking and repute, Guyana’s lone world-ranked professional pugilist, Elton ‘Coolie Bully’ Dharry, moved one step closer to acquiring a world title fight as he was ranked #4 in the super-flyweight division by renowned sanctioning entity, the World Boxing Association (WBA).
Dharry, 38, sports a record of 28 wins [15 knockouts], six losses, and one no-contest. In his most recent encounter, Dharry defeated local prize-fighter Dexter Marques on local soil via technical knockout in the third round. Dharry is undefeated in his last four bouts.
The Enterprise on the East Coast of Demerara native fought for the WBA Super Flyweight title in 2019 but suffered a controversial ninth-round stoppage defeat to Australian Andrew Maloney in Melbourne. Given his recent elevation, Dharry is expected to challenge once again for a world title.
If a world title fight and eventual victory are realised, the extraordinary feat will solidify his status in the annals of time and place him amongst revered company such as the late Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis, Wayne ‘Big Truck’ Brathwaite, Vivian Harris, Gwendolyn ‘Stealth Bomber’ O’Neil, and Gary St. Clair.
Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle said, “This is a significant development for Elton Dharry and the nation as a whole. We believe that Dharry, who is a student of the game, is now worthy for another Crack at a world title.”
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 10, 2024– Exciting double-header set to bowl of Round 1 Kaieteur Sports – Ahead of the 2024 Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Senior Men’s Super50 Inter-county tournament, county’s on...
Oct 10, 2024
Oct 10, 2024
Oct 10, 2024
Oct 10, 2024
Oct 10, 2024
Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – The discovery of oil was supposed to be Guyana’s golden goose, a promise of prosperity... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]