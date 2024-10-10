Defending Mr. Physique champ beaming with confidence

CAC Body Building & Fitness C/ ships…

Kaieteur News – Defending Central American & Caribbean (CAC) Body Building & Fitness Championships Gold Medallist Emmerson Campbell, who captured the title in Aruba last year, is beaming with confidence ahead of this year’s event slated to be staged right here in Guyana.

Speaking recently about his preparations, the reigning champion said his training has been going well and he is ready and confident to defend his title and win the Pro Card.

“My supplementation, cardio, lifting weights has gone well, everything is as it should be, not much I can complain about at my end, I’m ready and confident to claim gold once again,” Campbell said.

According to Campbell, who displayed his ripped and well-defined body, this year will be his seventh at CAC and to win the Pro Card in front of my family, friends and the Guyanese public will be an outstanding achievement and an elated one for him.

“To be honest last year I thought I won the Overall and Pro Card and when I heard the name of the eventual winner, I was a bit shocked, but I said you know what I am going to improve all aspects of my physique, size, symmetry, conditioning and everything so that I cannot be denied this year,” Campbell reflected.

Returning home, Campbell said he made the decision to put my head down and train his body to not only improve one part, but every aspect of his physique and according to him he has achieved that goal, especially his back.

“I cannot wait to get on stage and showcase my hard work and I want to encourage everyone to come out and support the event and the Guyanese athletes and make it a memorable occasion.”

The c/ships will be staged on October 19-20 at the National Cultural Centre and over 250 athletes from 20 countries including Guyana are scheduled to participate.

Among the sponsors on board are Fitness Express, Twins Manufacturing, the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport, the National Sports Commission and the Guyana Olympic Association.