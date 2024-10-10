De new cricket league!

Dem boys seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh is like we big ones always dreaming big but forgetting de lil things, like ah man who buy a big fancy car but he ain’t got no garage to park it in. De govament seh dem bringing a new cricket tournament. Yeah, dem seh it gon be big.

But dem forget one lil problem—where de vistors dem gon stay? We barely got hotel rooms fuh de tourists we already got, and now dem expect a whole heap ah cricket fans from overseas? Dem better plan fuh dem fans to sleep at de airport or ketch hammock by de seawall.

But hear de sweet part now. Dem big brains decide to start de tournament right when a big international league happening. You ever see such thing? Dem seh dem gon get TV rights, but dem boys seh all dem gon get is TV static. Everybody gon be watching de other cricket league, de one with real stars and real fans. We own might just get a lil clip on some late-night program when everybody done sleeping.

And talkin’ bout de teams, dem seh four teams sign up so far. Four! Man, dat sound more like a village lime than a tournament. Is like when you plan a big party and only your cousin and de neighbor show up. But dem boys seh is not how many teams, is how many fans dem could attract. Well, good luck with dat one, because nobody lining up fuh tickets yet.

You see, dem want people fuh full up de stadium, but dem boys seh dem gon have to give out free doubles and roti if dem want people to come out. Dem better hope we ain’t just turn up fuh de snacks and leave before de first ball bowl.

Talk half. Leff half