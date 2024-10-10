Latest update October 10th, 2024 4:43 PM
Oct 10, 2024
Kaieteur News –Police on Thursday found a decomposing body inside a canal at Eccles, East Bank Demerara, (ECD)
Reports are that around 14:00hrs ranks fished out the decomposing remains of a man of African Descent from the canal.
They were clad in a pair of black joggers with pink writing, a blue jersey and a pair of Nike sneakers.
No marks of violence were reportedly on the remains.
(Body found in canal at Eccles)
