(Body found in canal at Eccles)

Kaieteur News –Police on Thursday found a decomposing body inside a canal at Eccles, East Bank Demerara, (ECD)

Reports are that around 14:00hrs ranks fished out the decomposing remains of a man of African Descent from the canal.

They were clad in a pair of black joggers with pink writing, a blue jersey and a pair of Nike sneakers.

No marks of violence were reportedly on the remains.

