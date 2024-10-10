Bahadur dominates GMMAKA’s 2nd Annual Epic Clash Martial Arts C/ship

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Mix Martial Arts Karate Association (GMMAKA) recently concluded its 2nd Annual Epic Clash Martial Arts Championship at the New Diamond Grove Primary School.

The event saw Aryan Bahadur of the Iron Fist Martial Arts Academy delivering a dominant performance across several divisions, ultimately claiming the prestigious first place in the Grand Kata division for the second consecutive year.

The Championship, which featured 13 competitors in the Kata discipline, saw Bahadur cementing his top position with a series of standout performances.

In addition to his Grand Kata win, he took home first place titles in several categories, including Traditional Kata, Flag Sparring, and Point Sparring. His only second-place finish came in the Shambar division.

Expressing gratitude after his impressive showing, Bahadur stated, “I would like to thank my Instructor, Master Lloyd Ramnarine, for working with me to be at the stage I am today.”

The GMMAKA continues to create platforms for local martial artists to showcase their talent at high intensity competition; the GMMAKA is elated to culminate another successful Epic Clash Championship.

Aryan Bahadur performance further solidified his place as one of the rising stars in Guyana’s martial arts scene.