Bahadur dominates GMMAKA’s 2nd Annual Epic Clash Martial Arts C/ship

Latest update October 10th, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 10, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Mix Martial Arts Karate Association (GMMAKA) recently concluded its 2nd Annual Epic Clash Martial Arts Championship at the New Diamond Grove Primary School.
The event saw Aryan Bahadur of the Iron Fist Martial Arts Academy delivering a dominant performance across several divisions, ultimately claiming the prestigious first place in the Grand Kata division for the second consecutive year.
The Championship, which featured 13 competitors in the Kata discipline, saw Bahadur cementing his top position with a series of standout performances.
In addition to his Grand Kata win, he took home first place titles in several categories, including Traditional Kata, Flag Sparring, and Point Sparring. His only second-place finish came in the Shambar division.
Expressing gratitude after his impressive showing, Bahadur stated, “I would like to thank my Instructor, Master Lloyd Ramnarine, for working with me to be at the stage I am today.”
The GMMAKA continues to create platforms for local martial artists to showcase their talent at high intensity competition; the GMMAKA is elated to culminate another successful Epic Clash Championship.
Aryan Bahadur performance further solidified his place as one of the rising stars in Guyana’s martial arts scene.
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 10, 2024– Exciting double-header set to bowl of Round 1 Kaieteur Sports – Ahead of the 2024 Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Senior Men’s Super50 Inter-county tournament, county’s on...
Oct 10, 2024
Oct 10, 2024
Oct 10, 2024
Oct 10, 2024
Oct 10, 2024
Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – The discovery of oil was supposed to be Guyana’s golden goose, a promise of prosperity... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]