15 buildings destroyed in major fire at Puruni Landing

Kaieteur News – Fifteen buildings including a restaurant, a fuel bond and a hotel at Puruni Landing in the Mazaruni Region Seven on Wednesday.

In a statement the Guyana Police Force said that the fire broke out at approximately 10:40 hrs. According to the police nine of the buildings belonged to Yvette McDonald, a businesswoman from Enmore, East Coast Demerara; four of the buildings belonged to Floyd Elcock, a businessman of Norton Street, Georgetown; one building belonged to Otis McKenzie, a businessman of Greenwich Park, East Bank Essequibo; and one building belonged to Williams Cozier, a boat captain from Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo.

The fire scene was visited at about 14:30hrs by Police Commander for Regional Division #7, Senior Superintendent Dion Moore; Detective Inspector Henry, Crime Scene Technician Hopkinson, and other ranks. The investigation so far has revealed the following:

** ‘Miners Choice’, owned by Yvette McDonald, consisted of three hotel buildings, a restaurant, workers’ living quarters, a fuel bond, and a nightclub. The business also stored and sold gasoline and diesel on a wholesale and retail basis.

** Floyd Elcock’s businesses included a grocery store, hotel, and restaurant, and he also stored and sold fuel in bulk.

** Otis McKenzie operated a drug store, while Williams Cozier’s building was used for residential purposes.

Preliminary reports suggest the fire started while one of the workers at the ‘Miners Choice’ establishment was selling fuel. Some of the fuel spilt ignited and quickly engulfed the buildings in the compound as well as the surrounding structures. Several rooms at Miners Choice were reportedly occupied at the time of the fire. It is currently unknown whether all occupants were able to evacuate safely. It is suspected that two persons may have perished, but this cannot be confirmed due to the extent of the rubble and debris.

The fire has been contained to the affected buildings with the help of public-spirited individuals who used a dredge engine from the Puruni River to assist in extinguishing it. Police ATV 3129, which was used by the ranks based at Puruni Landing, was also destroyed in the fire. The total cost of damage is unknown at this time, and none of the affected buildings are said to be insured. The investigation is ongoing.

In one harrowing clip, a man inside a nearby building was seen desperately trying to escape as flames engulfed the structure. Residents gathered to witness the disaster, with some fleeing due to the intense heat and explosive sounds.