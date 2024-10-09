St. Stanislaus College Association announces newly elected executive committee

Kaieteur News – The St. Stanislaus College Association (SSCA) has elected a new Executive Committee for the 2024/2025 term.

The new leadership team was officially voted in during the 65th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on October 2, 2024, a press release from the association said. “This dynamic group of individuals is committed to furthering the mission of the association by fostering alumni connections, supporting the development of St. Stanislaus College, and enhancing the experience of current students,” the release added.

The new office bearers are:

President – Jason Bhojedat 1st Vice President – Crysteline Younge 2nd Vice President – Ashley Bailey Treasurer – Faris Ali Secretary – Angel Hope Assistant Secretary/Treasurer – Lizanna Gordon

In addition to the elected officers, the following members were appointed to the SSCA Council:

Sherwin Bart Kezia Bess Jamal Scott Zion Hinckson Ron Motilall Alexcia Elias

According to the association, the new executive committee brings together a diverse group of professionals, all of whom are passionate about serving the alumni community and strengthening ties with St. Stanislaus College. “Under their leadership, the SSCA will continue to promote alumni engagement, organize events, and provide mentorship opportunities for current students, in line with the association’s goals of fostering growth, unity, and giving back,” the release added. The association expressed gratitude to the outgoing executive members for their dedication and service and looks forward to the exciting new initiatives and achievements that lie ahead with the newly elected team.