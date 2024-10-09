St. Stanislaus College Association announces newly elected executive committee

Latest update October 9th, 2024 12:19 AM
Oct 09, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The St. Stanislaus College Association (SSCA) has elected a new Executive Committee for the 2024/2025 term.
The new leadership team was officially voted in during the 65th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on October 2, 2024, a press release from the association said. “This dynamic group of individuals is committed to furthering the mission of the association by fostering alumni connections, supporting the development of St. Stanislaus College, and enhancing the experience of current students,” the release added.
The new office bearers are:
In addition to the elected officers, the following members were appointed to the SSCA Council:
According to the association, the new executive committee brings together a diverse group of professionals, all of whom are passionate about serving the alumni community and strengthening ties with St. Stanislaus College. “Under their leadership, the SSCA will continue to promote alumni engagement, organize events, and provide mentorship opportunities for current students, in line with the association’s goals of fostering growth, unity, and giving back,” the release added. The association expressed gratitude to the outgoing executive members for their dedication and service and looks forward to the exciting new initiatives and achievements that lie ahead with the newly elected team.
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 09, 2024IPF World Masters and Commonwealth PF Championships 2024 Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s has once again kept the Golden Arrowhead aloft with another classical performance at the International...
Oct 09, 2024
Oct 09, 2024
Oct 09, 2024
Oct 09, 2024
Oct 08, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – The recent controversy swirling around the access to the National Gallery at Castellini... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]