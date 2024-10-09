Latest update October 9th, 2024 12:19 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

St. Stanislaus College Association announces newly elected executive committee

Oct 09, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The St. Stanislaus College Association (SSCA) has elected a new Executive Committee for the 2024/2025 term.

New President of the St. Stanislaus College Association, Jason Bhojedat

New President of the St. Stanislaus College Association, Jason Bhojedat

The new leadership team was officially voted in during the 65th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on October 2, 2024, a press release from the association said. “This dynamic group of individuals is committed to furthering the mission of the association by fostering alumni connections, supporting the development of St. Stanislaus College, and enhancing the experience of current students,” the release added.

The new office bearers are:

  1. President – Jason Bhojedat
  2. 1st Vice President – Crysteline Younge
  3. 2nd Vice President – Ashley Bailey
  4. Treasurer – Faris Ali
  5. Secretary – Angel Hope
  6. Assistant Secretary/Treasurer – Lizanna Gordon

In addition to the elected officers, the following members were appointed to the SSCA Council:

  1. Sherwin Bart
  2. Kezia Bess
  3. Jamal Scott
  4. Zion Hinckson
  5. Ron Motilall
  6. Alexcia Elias

According to the association, the new executive committee brings together a diverse group of professionals, all of whom are passionate about serving the alumni community and strengthening ties with St. Stanislaus College. “Under their leadership, the SSCA will continue to promote alumni engagement, organize events, and provide mentorship opportunities for current students, in line with the association’s goals of fostering growth, unity, and giving back,” the release added. The association expressed gratitude to the outgoing executive members for their dedication and service and looks forward to the exciting new initiatives and achievements that lie ahead with the newly elected team.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Taharally rocks with 2 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze; Rogers snares 4 silver, 2 bronze

Taharally rocks with 2 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze; Rogers snares 4...

Oct 09, 2024

IPF World Masters and Commonwealth PF Championships 2024 Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s has once again kept the Golden Arrowhead aloft with another classical performance at the International...
Read More
Premier Insurance on board for Prime Minister’s Softball Cup tournament

Premier Insurance on board for Prime Minister’s...

Oct 09, 2024

 5th Annual KFC Goodwill Int’l Football Series set for December kickoff

 5th Annual KFC Goodwill Int’l Football Series...

Oct 09, 2024

Covent Garden Sec’ and St Rose’s High shine at GOAPC Tapeball Cricket Competition

Covent Garden Sec’ and St Rose’s High shine...

Oct 09, 2024

LGC to field 12-member team at Suriname Open 2024

LGC to field 12-member team at Suriname Open 2024

Oct 09, 2024

ISKF Guyana bags 21 Medals at 4th ISKF World ShotoCup Tournament in London

ISKF Guyana bags 21 Medals at 4th ISKF World...

Oct 08, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • A storm in a teacup

    Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – The recent controversy swirling around the access to the National Gallery at Castellini... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]