Make the website/app someone 

Latest update October 9th, 2024 12:27 AM
Oct 09, 2024 Letters
Dear Editor,
Summary points should be provided for revision for CSEC subjects on app/website. I’m asking for the students who cannot afford lessons/textbooks at such schools i.e. Charlestown Secondary, Tutorial, Richard Ishmael, etc.
Since some of our students cannot afford lessons, we teachers were hoping if summary sheets of the some of the subjects can be provided on the internet as an app or on a website. Basically, I am asking for summary sheets to be provided for the CXC syllabus for certain subjects since textbooks are expensive to acquire. It would be quite beneficial for them.
Yours sincerely
Concerned Former Teacher
