Build it correctly the first time

Dear Editor,

The Office of the President recently posted on Facebook the status of the road being built in White Water Village. It was stated, “Construction of the 1 km concrete road in White Water Village, Region One, is progressing smoothly. The project is part of President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s commitment made during a visit to the community”. This is a great undertaking by the Office of the President and shows the current administration’s commitment to helping every village across the country.

Unfortunately, the concrete road is not being constructed properly as seen in the photos posted. The road is being built with steel wire mesh, and a rebar grid is not being used as required in road construction. As a result, the life of the road and its ability to withstand any significant load are questionable. What has been constructed appears to be a concrete bicycle and foot path. If a “concrete road” is the objective and the associated budget reflects this, then the project should be inspected by the relevant authorities to ensure that the people are getting what is being paid for.

This is not the first time that inadequate construction is being demonstrated in the infrastructural projects being undertaken. It is important that these projects have clear milestones where inspectors ensure that the requirements are being met before signing off on beginning the next stage of the project. The “concrete road” of White Water Village is a clear example as to why we are seeing the many problems arising in the infrastructure projects across the country.

The Ministry with responsibility for these projects must ensure that the citizens of our nation are getting what is being paid for in terms of materials and workmanship. This is as important, if not more so, than the timing of the projects. Given the environmental conditions in Guyana, allowing for the required time for the curing process is also essential to ensuring that the new or repaired infrastructure has the structural integrity required. The current administration must raise their expectations and quality standards while also preventing the corruption that plagues the construction industry. Having the projects financially audited, especially the major ones, will help ensure that the Guyanese people get what is being paid for.

Best regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee