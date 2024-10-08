Latest update October 8th, 2024 12:59 AM

Suspects in ‘Bricks’ abduction still in custody

Oct 08, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday applied for an extension of detention for the four suspects, who were allegedly involved in the abduction of Joshua David Called ‘Bricks.’

Senior Cop accused of sharing police intelligence with suspects in ‘Bricks’ abduction case

Joshua David called ‘Bricks’

Police had issued a wanted bulletin for six persons in connection with the kidnapping of David, which occurred on September 26, 2024 in front of New Thriving Restaurant, located on Main Street Georgetown. The accused have been identified as 34-year-old Wayne Barker called ‘onnie’, 26-year-old Aaron Alleyne called ‘Cats’, 21-year-old Davantai Mars called ‘Sharkie’, 32-year-old Damion Barlow called ‘Dangles’, 28-year-old Osafo Peters and 35-year-old Alpha Poole. All five of the men have surrendered and two have since been charged.

Last Friday Poole and Peters were remanded to prison when they appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to an abduction charge.  The charges allege that on September 26, 2024, on Main Street, Georgetown, Poole and Peters, in the company of others, abducted David with the intent to secretly and wrongfully confine him. The men were not required to plead to the charge and were remanded to prison, with the case adjourned to October 11, 2024.  On Friday Barker, Alleyne, Mars and Barlow turned themselves into police.  Efforts by the police thus far to locate David have been unsuccessful.

 

 

