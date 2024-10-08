GBA honours Life and Legacy of the late TD Terrence Poole MS tonight at Gymnasium

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will be hosting a night of reflection to honour the life and legacy of their late Technical Director, Terrence Anthony Poole, M.S. This tribute is set for tonight, Tuesday, October 8, at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue, beginning at 7:00p.m., where friends, family, and colleagues will gather to pay their respects.

Poole passed away last Wednesday after experiencing breathing difficulties. He was taken to a medical facility, but despite efforts, he passed at the age of 60.

For over four decades, Poole was a pivotal figure in the boxing community. His commitment to the sport was unparalleled, as he played various roles, including coach, competition coordinator, mentor, and Technical Director of the GBA.

He also served as National Coach and coach at the Guyana Defence Force Boxing Gym. His efforts were instrumental in shaping the careers of many young boxers and advancing the sport both in Guyana and across the Caribbean.

He is mourned by his wife, seven children, and numerous friends, along with the many lives he touched during his 60 years. Poole will be remembered as a brother, friend, father, mentor, and most significantly, a coach. His contributions to boxing will continue to inspire future generations here and beyond.

Terrence Poole was born on January 16, 1964, and passed away on October 2, 2024. May his soul, rest in peace.