(Chinese businessman critical after shot several times at D’Urban Street)

“A Chinese businessman is critical after he was shot several times at D’Urban Street early Tuesday morning. Police identified him as Jianqing Chen”
Kaieteur News- A Chinese man was shot several times at D’Urban Street, Georgetown early Tuesday morning.
The injured man, who is listed as critical, has been identified as 50-year-old Jianqing Chen, owner of First Choice Supermarket located on D’Urban Street.
Police in a statement said the shooting took place around 00:07hrs in front of Chen’s supermarket.
An on-duty security guard, who witnessed the incident, described the shooter to police as a lone gunman on a black motorcycle.
Shortly after the guard reportedly overheard Chen arguing in his car with someone over the phone, loud gunshots rang out.
The gunman made good his escape after shooting the businessman.
The guard recalled seeing Chen’s limp hand hanging from his car door and his bloodied body slumped in the car seat.
The security guard said he contacted his boss immediately and informed him of the shooting. Chen was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment.
Investigations are ongoing.
