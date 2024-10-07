Not paying NIS? These heartless defaulters and fraudsters need to be exposed

Latest update October 7th, 2024 12:40 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
It has come to my attention that there are many entities (some quite prominent) failing to make, and in some cases who never have made National Insurance contributions for their employees. The stories of the affected are heart-rending.
It is arguably the worst possible feeling to end decades of employment with a company, organisation or individual, only to learn upon application to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) that contributions have never been made for you, or have not met the required number because your employer was not dutifully fulfilling that obligation.
In the Laws of Guyana, Chapter 36:01 (National Insurance and Social Security Act) at the beginning of PART III – Insured Persons and Contributions – Under 11. (1), the following is stated:
Subject to this Act, every person who on or after the appointed day is –
(a) sixteen years of age or over and under sixty years of age; and
(b) gainfully occupied in insurable employment, shall be insured under this Act and shall remain so insured for life.
There aren’t any complexities here. You don’t have to be a lawyer or someone with legal knowledge to understand what is required of you.
I am not sure of how efficient or effective the system is for thoroughly checking all and sundry for compliance, but I can say that many hard-working people are being mercilessly shortchanged by unprincipled employers.
The authorities need to expose these heartless defaulters and fraudsters. Yes, name and shame them.
Yours faithfully,
Sherwin Crandon
