Brazilian aircraft intercepted in Rupununi, one man arrested

Kaieteur News- Robistaine Peixoto Saraiva, a 48-year-old Brazilian gold miner from Boa Vista, Brazil is now in police custody assisting with investigations after ranks of the Guyana Police Force intercepted an aircraft in Bashaizon Village, South Rupununi on Sunday.

According to police around 10:55hrs acting on information received in regards to an aircraft making attempts to land on an illegal airstrip in Bashaizon Village, South Rupununi, the Commander of Regional Division #9 Senior Superintendent Raphael Rose, “alongside Inspector Alfred, Detective Sergeant 21328 De Jonge, Sergeant Joseph, and other ranks from the Guyana Police Force, accompanied by three members of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit, visited the scene.”

Sergeant Joseph in the company of Constable Wenceslaus and Constable Berckly who were both armed, left the Aishalton Police Station on an ATV motorcycle registration #CL 9533.

Arriving at the location it was observed that a large plot of land in the savannah featured an illegal airstrip running for approximately three miles north to south from the village’s main access road. Parked on the airstrip facing north was a black, gold and white Islander aircraft registration #PU-MBN, and alongside it parked and facing the same direction was a heavily tinted, dark colored, four-door pick pickup truck.

Approaching the vehicles, ranks observed two light-skinned males exit the aircraft and board the pickup. As they got closer the vehicle turned and drove off in a southerly direction, causing one of the men to fall off in the process. At the same time the pickup collided with and caused damage to the plane’s right wing and front propeller.

Acting swiftly the ranks apprehended the man who fell off the pickup, but even though they discharged two .38 rounds in the direction of the vehicle in an attempt to stop it, the driver managed to cross the Takatu River fleeing into neighbouring Brazil, making a good escape.

Saraiva was informed of the offences and a search conducted on his person revealed no illegal items. During interrogation he told police that the other man who escaped was the pilot of the aircraft and he was known to him only as ‘Wallefi Kayck’. He informed ranks that he charted the plane either last Wednesday or Thursday from the Santa Len De Para Company in Brazil.

Recounting the journey over the last few days he told the police that on Friday October 4th they had flown from Chimba Airstrip, Brazil, to Venezuela, where they dropped off 10 cylinders of mercury (quicksilver). They spent a few days there and then flew to Guyana landing on Sunday. Their mission was to purchase 10 cylinders of mercury from a Brazilian national only known as ‘Mute’ to use in his gold operations in Brazil.

A search of the plane revealed one iPhone 13 Pro Max, one Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, one Samsung Galaxy A03, one Tracker phone, two Garmin GPS devices, one pair of earbuds, one wireless charger, several phone cables, a quantity of male clothing, two black haversacks.

A further search of the area uncovered a black-and-white NK 150 CC motorcycle with registration #4693 about 200 feet from the airstrip, hidden in nearby bushes. Photographs were taken and the scene processed. Resident were also questioned and ranks obtained useful information, Saraiva remains in custody as investigations are ongoing.

(Brazilian aircraft intercepted in Rupununi, one man arrested)

<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<