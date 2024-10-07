Brazil eyes fresh oil boom with revitalised Tupi Field

(OILPRICE.COM) Petrobras, Brazil’s state-owned oil giant, is nearing a major step toward redeveloping the Tupi oil field, one of the largest deep-water reserves globally.

The company is close to resolving a long-standing tax dispute with Brazil’s National Agency of Petroleum (ANP), which would allow it to extend Tupi’s operating contract for another 27 years. This move is critical for Petrobras to justify the billions of dollars needed to boost production at Tupi.

Discovered in 2006, Tupi played a key role in elevating Brazil to one of the world’s top 10 oil producers. Since then, the field has generated hundreds of billions in taxes and attracted major oil companies to Brazil’s pre-salt region. Today, Tupi still produces over 760,000 barrels of oil daily, surpassing production levels of entire countries like Colombia and Venezuela. But with natural decline setting in, Petrobras is keen on reviving the field’s output.

Petrobras has outlined plans for infill drilling and new seismic research to enhance extraction rates at Tupi. The company is also considering adding another floating production unit, an investment that could cost up to $4 billion and take years to develop. By pushing these efforts, Petrobras hopes to mitigate the natural decline that typically affects aging oil fields.

However, the tax dispute with the ANP remains a key hurdle. Petrobras argues that Tupi should be taxed as two separate fields—Tupi and Cernambi—while the ANP sees it as one. The resolution of this issue, which involves $2.6 billion in legal deposits, is essential for Petrobras and its partners like Shell and Galp to move forward. With global oil demand still robust, Petrobras’ ability to extend Tupi’s productivity could ensure Brazil remains a leading offshore oil producer for years to come.