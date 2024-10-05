One Communications Launches Pinktober 2024: “Many Hearts, One Fight”

Kaieteur News – One Communications, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and several non-governmental organisations collectively referred to as Champions of Hope, officially launched Pinktober 2024 on Friday, continuing its mission to raise awareness and support for cancer fighters and survivors across Guyana.

Speaking at the launch event themed ‘Many Hearts, One Fight,’ Ian Lewis, Director of Brand and Buzz at One Communications, said, “Pinktober is not just a moment but a movement, and One Communications remains committed to making a real difference in the lives of those affected by cancer in Guyana.”

The Champions of Hope, the group of NGOs collaborating with One Communications, includes Beacon Foundation, Guyana Cancer Society, Giving Hope Foundation, Cancer Institute of Guyana, Debra Shipley George Go Care Foundation, Recover Guyana and The Periwinkle Club Inc. This year’s campaign also brings together corporate partners including, Print Zone, Pegasus, Audio Vibes and L’Evate Management Studios.

Speaking of the collaborative work with the Champions of Hope, Lewis said, “Together, we have made a lasting impact, reaching thousands of individuals across Guyana and providing essential support to cancer fighters, survivors and their families.”

The event, held at the One Communications Conference Room at the Pegasus Suites Corporate Office, also featured Ministry of Health official, Dr. Lachmie Lall, Director of Non-Communicable Diseases, the company said in a statement.

Dr. Lall praised the continued partnership with One Communications, emphasising the importance of public-private collaborations in the fight against cancer.

The health official highlighted that in 2020, 2021, and 2022, breast cancer incidence ranked higher than all other cancers in Guyana. Specifically, in 2020, there were 123 breast cancer cases; in 2021, there were 144 cases and in 2022, there were 186 cases.

“As you can see, the number keeps rising. Right behind breast cancer, is prostate cancer with 96 cases in 2020, 104 cases in 2021, and 129 cases in 2022. Then, we have cancer of the cervix with 56 recorded cases in 2020, 57 in 2021, and a leap to 101 cases in 2022.

Cancer is a disease that does not discriminate,” she detailed.

Dr. Lall said the efforts of One Communications and the Champions of Hope provide “a lifeline for many people” who needed access to screening, or critical care and treatment.

Bibi Salim of the Beacon Foundation, and representative of the Champions of Hope, also provided remarks, underscoring the collective efforts needed to combat the disease. She urged individuals to change their diet and make healthier choices, to seek support when they are diagnosed, and to be consistent with their medical check-ups and self-examinations.

One of the most emotional moments of the launch came from cancer survivor Hazel Chase, who shared her personal journey in battling breast cancer and then cervical cancer. Her story served as a powerful reminder of the campaign’s core mission: to support those fighting cancer and celebrate those who have overcome it.

Looking Ahead: Pinktober 2024 Activities

This year’s ONE Pinktober campaign will feature a series of activities designed to engage the public and promote cancer awareness. The calendar includes Wear Pink Fridays every Friday this month, and the much-anticipated Pinktober Cancer Walk on October 27, kicking off at 6 am from the Everest Cricket Ground. In addition to these events, One Communications has launched a donation drive, where individuals can text the word “donate” to 620-PINK(7465). The value of the text is $500. Further, corporate donations can be made through www.onepinktober.com

Internally, One Communications is encouraging its staff to participate in the initiative by donating and wearing pink every Friday throughout October. All funds raised will be directed towards cancer care and treatment.

About Pinktober

Since its inception in 2017, Pinktober has been one of One Communications’ most impactful corporate social responsibility initiatives, raising significant funds and awareness for cancer-related causes in Guyana. Through its partnerships with NGOs, the Ministry of Health, and the Champions of Hope, Pinktober continues to lead the charge in the fight against cancer.