New UN Resident Coordinator presents Letters of Credence to President Ali

Kaieteur News – Ms. Jean Kamau, new United Nations Resident Coordinator to Guyana, recently presented her credentials to President Irfaan Ali at the Office of the President. This presentation signaled the official start of Ms. Kamau’s mandate in Guyana.

Ms. Kamau, who is a national of Kenya, is replacing Ms. Yesim Oruç, who served in Guyana for three years.

Ms. Kamau has more than 20 years of experience in human rights, women’s rights, peace building, institutional development, governance, and development. Prior to her appointment as the highest-ranking UN Official in Guyana, Ms. Kamau served as a diplomat in the Republic of South Africa, Kingdom of Eswatini, Kingdom of Lesotho and Washington DC. Before joining the diplomatic service, she worked in multiple roles in the public sector and civil society, including as Country Director for Action Aid International in Kenya and Lesotho and as the first Executive Director for the Federation of Women Lawyers, Kenya.

Ms. Kamau holds a bachelor’s degree in Law from the University of Nairobi and master’s degree in Democratic Studies from the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom.