Labourer remanded for snatching chain from minibus window

Kaieteur News – A 30-year-old labourer was remanded to prison on Friday after appearing at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer a simple larceny charge.

The defendant, Christopher Benn, is accused of stealing a four pennyweight gold chain valued at $60,000 from Asmma Ali on September 3, 2024, at Cornhill Street, Stabroek, Georgetown.

Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty read the charges to Benn, who pleaded not guilty.

According to the facts presented in court, at around 12:00 hrs, Ali was seated near a window in a route 42 minibus when Benn allegedly approached her and snatched the chain from her neck through the window, making his escape in the direction of Stabroek Market. Ali, along with some bystanders, gave chase but was unable to apprehend him.

On October 2, police acting on information received, were able to locate and arrest Benn. A search was conducted on him but the stolen chain was not recovered. Ali was subsequently contacted to identify the accused. Her identification of the accused led to Benn being charged with the offence.

Prosecutor Seon Williams objected to bail, citing the seriousness and prevalence of the offence, as well as the fact that the stolen item had not been recovered.

During court proceedings, Benn was unable to provide the same address he had given to the police, raising concerns for Magistrate McGusty about the possibility of him being a flight risk. As a result, he was remanded to prison and is scheduled to return to court on October 25, 2024.