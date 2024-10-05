Latest update October 5th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Labourer remanded for snatching chain from minibus window

Oct 05, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 30-year-old labourer was remanded to prison on Friday after appearing at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer a simple larceny charge.

The defendant, Christopher Benn, is accused of stealing a four pennyweight gold chain valued at $60,000 from Asmma Ali on September 3, 2024, at Cornhill Street, Stabroek, Georgetown.

Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty read the charges to Benn, who pleaded not guilty.

According to the facts presented in court, at around 12:00 hrs, Ali was seated near a window in a route 42 minibus when Benn allegedly approached her and snatched the chain from her neck through the window, making his escape in the direction of Stabroek Market. Ali, along with some bystanders, gave chase but was unable to apprehend him.

On October 2, police acting on information received, were able to locate and arrest Benn. A search was conducted on him but the stolen chain was not recovered. Ali was subsequently contacted to identify the accused. Her identification of the accused led to Benn being charged with the offence.

Prosecutor Seon Williams objected to bail, citing the seriousness and prevalence of the offence, as well as the fact that the stolen item had not been recovered.

During court proceedings, Benn was unable to provide the same address he had given to the police, raising concerns for Magistrate McGusty about the possibility of him being a flight risk. As a result, he was remanded to prison and is scheduled to return to court on October 25, 2024.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Hope fifty pilot Warriors to finals, after skipping to 8-wicket win over Royals – President Ali confirms Guyana as hosts for 2025 CPL finals

Hope fifty pilot Warriors to finals, after skipping to 8-wicket win...

Oct 05, 2024

2024 Caribbean Premier League Qualifier 2…GAW vs. BR Kaieteur Sports – A classy fifty from middle-order batsman Shai Hope mixed with a good spell from pacer Romario Shepherd took the Guyana...
Read More
Republic Bank CPL finals hosts for 2025 and 2026 announced

Republic Bank CPL finals hosts for 2025 and 2026...

Oct 05, 2024

STUFF, Jacobs Jewellery supports promising basketball player

STUFF, Jacobs Jewellery supports promising...

Oct 05, 2024

Rose Hall Town Bakewell clinch title after Rampersaud masterful innings

Rose Hall Town Bakewell clinch title after...

Oct 05, 2024

Trophy Stall Golf Tournament tees off today at LGC

Trophy Stall Golf Tournament tees off today at

Oct 05, 2024

Round Three kicks off today at MoE

Round Three kicks off today at MoE

Oct 05, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]