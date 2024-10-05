Latest update October 5th, 2024 12:59 AM

Fake pension books in circulation

Oct 05, 2024 News

…Human Services Minister warns against use

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud delivers remarks at the Canefield Health Centre, Region Six, on Tuesday

Kaieteur News – DPI – Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, has issued a stern warning regarding the use of fake and unauthorised pension books.

Pension Payment

The issue is currently under investigation by the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

During a recent outreach in Region Six, Minister Persaud outlined the severity of the matter and warned that anyone caught committing fraud will be held accountable.

“These books are not authorised by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and as such, it is being investigated by the Guyana Police Force. It is a serious thing and anybody found complicit in respect of who they are, will be held accountable by law. They will face the full force of the law,” Minister Persaud warned.

The unauthorised booklets, which have appeared in various payment facilities, lack the security features and colours of the official document.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has provided all relevant evidence of the fake books to the police. It has warned that anyone trying to pass them off as real will have legal action taken against them.

The ministry also called on its staff, the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC), and other payment venues to increase vigilance and ensure the integrity of the payment process.

To prevent abuse, persons are reminded that official pension booklets are only distributed through designated offices countrywide.

Minister Persaud urged senior citizens to utilise the various payment methods made available by the ministry via banks and Mobile Money Guyana (MMG). With funds being deposited within the first five days of each month, the ministry’s payment methods are both secure and can be accessed in a timely manner.

