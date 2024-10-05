Banks DIH workers to get 25% wage hike following signing of Agreement with Union

Latest update October 5th, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 05, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Banks DIH Limited on Friday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the General Workers; Union at the Ministry of Labour that would see among other things, a 25 per cent wage increase for staff.
The signing was chaired by Chief Labour Officer (CLO) Mr. Dhaneshwar Deonarine.
Attendees included General Workers’ Union: Norris Witter (President), Pancham Singh (General Secretary), Quincy Bailey (Branch Chairman), Lawrence Drakes (Branch Secretary), Colin Miller (Field Officer), Dennis Glasgow (Branch Committee Member), and Nunyam Haynes (Shop Steward). Banks DIH Limited was represented by Mr Deonarain Seepaul (Finance Director) and Mrs. Kavorn Kyte-Williams (HR Chief Executive/General Counsel).
According to a statement issued by the beverage company, Norris Witter (GWU’s President) emphasized the smooth and non-adversarial nature of the negotiations, which were completed in five days over 30 working hours. He praised the positive relationship between the union and the company, highlighting the mutual reliance and recognition of employee importance.
Deonarain Seepaul, Finance Director of Banks DIH Limited called the agreement a significant milestone and underscored the company’s commitment to job security, medical benefits, life insurance, and retirement benefits.
He stated that negotiations were concluded swiftly, resulting in a 25% wage increase and enhanced benefits over three years. He emphasized the importance of sustainability for shareholders, employees, suppliers, and customers. CLO Mr. Deonarine commended the negotiations as a model for other companies, praising the willingness of both parties to engage constructively.
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 05, 20242024 Caribbean Premier League Qualifier 2…GAW vs. BR Kaieteur Sports – A classy fifty from middle-order batsman Shai Hope mixed with a good spell from pacer Romario Shepherd took the Guyana...
Oct 05, 2024
Oct 05, 2024
Oct 05, 2024
Oct 05, 2024
Oct 05, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – The issue of appointing someone to either act as or become the substantive Commissioner... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]