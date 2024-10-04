Latest update October 4th, 2024 6:23 PM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Inclement weather forces postponement of today’s Guyana Fashion Showcase

Oct 04, 2024 News

…event now billed for Ramada Princess Hotel tomorrow

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Fashion Showcase (GFS), originally scheduled for today at the National Gallery of Art, Castellani House in Georgetown, has been postponed to tomorrow. The event will now take place at the Ramada Princess Hotel located at Providence, East Bank Demerara.

The Guyana Fashion Showcase

Philbert Giddings, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the showcase announced on Friday that unforeseen inclement weather is responsible for the postponement. Giddings said that to ensure a comfortable experience for attendees, models, and the production team, the decision was made to move the event indoors.

Doors will open at 14:00 hrs, with the show set to commence at 15:00 hrs. Giddings assured ticket holders that all previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new date and location.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as we prioritize the safety and comfort of our attendees,” Giddings stated while adding that, “We look forward to welcoming you tomorrow for a spectacular showcase of Guyanese fashion talent.”

The GFS is part of the Cricket Carnival calendar, and this year marks its second appearance in Guyana. The event will feature international designer Michelle Cole Wagner, head of COLEFACTS, as well as American actress, model, and reality television personality Cynthia Denise Bailey, who will host the event.

Additionally, prominent figures such as Miss Guyana Culture Queen 2024, Shequana Holder, and international actress and model Sharminah Leah will be in attendance.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Marissa Siriram receives RHTYSC/Carl Trim Bagot University of Guyana scholarship

Marissa Siriram receives RHTYSC/Carl Trim Bagot University of Guyana...

Oct 04, 2024

RHT 54th Anniversary Outstanding students honored Kaieteur Sports – The Rose Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour first division team in conjunction with the Rose Hall Town Council last week...
Read More
RHT NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour arranged week of activities described as successful

RHT NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour arranged week of...

Oct 04, 2024

National cycling coach loses motorcycle to bandits

National cycling coach loses motorcycle to

Oct 04, 2024

Fitness Express, Twins Manufacturing on board CAC 2024

Fitness Express, Twins Manufacturing on board CAC...

Oct 04, 2024

BIG MAN CRICKET- GY O50s cricket continues this weekend

BIG MAN CRICKET- GY O50s cricket continues this...

Oct 04, 2024

Madhoo, Fitzgerald to open CDLC 3rd & 4th qualifier campaign today

Madhoo, Fitzgerald to open CDLC 3rd & 4th...

Oct 04, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Hamas and Israel

    Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a series of coordinated attacks on Israeli civilians,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]