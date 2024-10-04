Inclement weather forces postponement of today’s Guyana Fashion Showcase

…event now billed for Ramada Princess Hotel tomorrow

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Fashion Showcase (GFS), originally scheduled for today at the National Gallery of Art, Castellani House in Georgetown, has been postponed to tomorrow. The event will now take place at the Ramada Princess Hotel located at Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Philbert Giddings, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the showcase announced on Friday that unforeseen inclement weather is responsible for the postponement. Giddings said that to ensure a comfortable experience for attendees, models, and the production team, the decision was made to move the event indoors.

Doors will open at 14:00 hrs, with the show set to commence at 15:00 hrs. Giddings assured ticket holders that all previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new date and location.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as we prioritize the safety and comfort of our attendees,” Giddings stated while adding that, “We look forward to welcoming you tomorrow for a spectacular showcase of Guyanese fashion talent.”

The GFS is part of the Cricket Carnival calendar, and this year marks its second appearance in Guyana. The event will feature international designer Michelle Cole Wagner, head of COLEFACTS, as well as American actress, model, and reality television personality Cynthia Denise Bailey, who will host the event.

Additionally, prominent figures such as Miss Guyana Culture Queen 2024, Shequana Holder, and international actress and model Sharminah Leah will be in attendance.