Govt draws out $62.3B more from oil fund

Latest update October 4th, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 04, 2024 News
– as concerns grow over transparency in spending
Kaieteur News – Amid growing concerns as to what specific projects oil funds are used to finance the government on Thursday announced that it has transferred $62.3B more from the Natural Resources Fund bringing its total withdrawal to date for the year to $239.176B.
In a statement Thursday evening the Ministry of Finance said pursuant to the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) Act 2021, as amended by the Fiscal Enactments (Amendment) Act 2024, Parliamentary approval has been granted for US$1,586,150,331 (equivalent to G$329,885,563,088) to be withdrawn from the NRF in 2024.
According to the ministry, in accordance with this approval, the Government of Guyana has made its fourth transfer for 2024, totalling US$300million (equivalent to G$62.394 billion) from the NRF on October1, 2024, to the Consolidated Fund. This transfer brings the accumulated withdrawals to date in 2024 to US$1.150 billion (equivalent to G$239.176 billion) within the total of US$1.586 billion (equivalent to G$329.9 billion) approved to be withdrawn in 2024.
Lack of transparency
Concerns have been raised about the management of the of the NRF and only recently Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly, Jermaine Figueira called for transparency in the use of Guyana’s oil money, citing the need for possible amendments to the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) Act. Section 16.2 of the NRF Act states that, “All withdrawals from the Fund shall be deposited into the Consolidated Fund and shall be used only to finance: (a) national development priorities including any initiative aimed at realizing an inclusive green economy, and (b) essential projects that are directly related to ameliorating the effect of a major natural disaster.”
To date, government has budgeted approximately US$2.6B in oil money through 2022 to 2024. The revenues earned from oil are transferred to the Consolidated Fund, blurring tracks of expenditure. Government has not identified the “national development priorities” being funded by the revenue from oil. This is particularly concerning as the legislation features no penalties for misuse of the funds. Figueira had however pointed to the need for transparency in the use of resources from the sector, urging that the NRF Act is clear on how the funds should be spent. “…we require more specifics because the Act is very clear with regards to how those funds should be spent and if you just lump sum it into the consolidated fund we need to know definitely of those funds that were transferred into the consolidated fund that are they being used for the specific purposes with regards to what the Act speaks to.”
The Parliamentarian said the NRF Act may require amendments to justify transfers to the Consolidated Fund for spending across the board, rather than for specific purposes outlined in the Act. These amendments according to him are crucial to ensure there is absolute conformity with the legal requirements. He said, “Given how it is being transferred and the unknown of how it is being utilized it therefore requires some additional amendments to give greater clarity on the direction of how these funds should be directed and used.”
Figueira was adamant that the public must be able to know what portion of the Fund was used for a specific project. This can be done, according to him, through the Budget documents, to certify that the funds are utilized according to the Act. Furthermore, he also shared the view that the oil money should be subjected to a separate audit. Figueira explained, “This is the most important sector and therefore a lot of attention should be directed specifically to these funds. We want to ensure that the country doesn’t suffer from the Dutch disease and therefore, these funds should be dispersed in a manner that is very responsible and therefore special attention should be directed specifically to that sector to manage the fund.”
With little transparency regarding the use of Guyana’s oil wealth, International Financial Analysts worry that the revenue may not be used to develop the country and improve the lives of its poor citizens. For instance, Director of Financial Analysis at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), Tom Sanzillo had pointed out that the government has not been prioritising saving the funds generated from the industry like Norway but has instead embarked on a massive infrastructural and energy development scheme which may very well benefit its partner, ExxonMobil more than the citizens in the country. Meanwhile, the government previously said that money from the oil account is transferred directly to the Consolidated Fund which blends the various revenue streams. This means that the government is therefore unable to say what specific projects were funded by those earnings.
Interest
Back in July this year, this newspaper reported that the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) in 2023 generated an interest of US$86.8M, a substantial increase when compared with the returns earned in 2022. This information is contained in the 2023 NRF Annual Report, tabled in the National Assembly by the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh.
According to the document seen by this newspaper, “Net return generated by the Fund totaled G$18,105.25 million (US$86.84 million) for the year 2023, a substantial increase of 396% (G$14,455.17 / US$69.33 million) over the previous year’s level on account of higher interest rates on overnight deposits during 2023.”
An annual portfolio return of 4.824% was achieved by the Fund in 2023 compared with 1.581% in 2022. The 2023 NRF Annual Report states that Brent crude oil prices fell by 10.32% during 2023 moving from US$85.91 per barrel at the start of the year to US$77.04 per barrel as at the end of December 2023. Further, total barrels of oil produced by Guyana’s three Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels totaled 142 million barrels during 2023 in comparison with 101.41 million barrels for 2022.
Notably, as at December 31, 2023, the Fund accounted for inflows of US$1.6B during the reporting period, and represented an increase of 13.90% when compared with the inflows of US$1.4B for 2022. These inflows were deposited into the Natural Resource Fund account held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, with the exception of two profit oil payments for two lifts which occurred in December 2023, totaling US$148.91 million. These payments were received in January and February, 2024. Meanwhile, the report outlines that outflows in the form of withdrawals from the Fund totaled US$1,002.13 million in 2023, which reflected an increase of 64.92% (US$394.48 million) over the previous year’s level of U$607.65 million.
