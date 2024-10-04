Fitness Express, Twins Manufacturing on board CAC 2024

Kaieteur Sports – With the urgent need for all support, inclusive of Government and the Corporate Community, Fitness Express and Twins Manufacturing acted with alacrity following confirmation of their respective sponsorship packages recently.

The two entities act of goodwill will certainly go a far way in ensuring that the upcoming CAC Body Building & Fitness Championships scheduled to be staged here at the National Cultural Centre, is an overwhelming success.

President of the Guyana Body Building & Fitness Federation (GBBFF) Keavon Bess in a release confirmed their support to the event following the simple presentation ceremonies, during which they handed over their sponsorship packages.

Acting on behalf of Fitness Express was owner Jamie McDonald, who handed over a cheque for an undisclosed sum to Organising Secretary of the GBBFF Videsh Sookram, while Aadam Ferouz did likewise to Bess.

The two corporate partners are Gold and Platinum sponsors respectively.

The GBBFF in the release stated that it is extremely heartened by the response of the two entities, adding that Twins Manufacturing has been providing exceptional products and services to the Guyanese people for a long time and those attributes make them a fitting partner to be on board CAC 2024.

In relation to Fitness Express, the GBBFF was high in praise of this entity which the statement revealed has been a consistent partner of the sport for over 15 years.

Additionally, the release stated that the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport, the National Sports Commission and the Guyana Olympic Association are being classified as mega sponsors and to this end they are delightfully grateful for their support as well.

Over 250 athletes from more than 20 countries will be descending on these shores to compete from October 19-20.

Meanwhile, the GBBFF has shortlisted 30 athletes for preparations and according to an earlier release the Body is expected to meet shortly to name the final composition of the Guyana team.

Among those identified are defending champions Emmerson Campbell and Hanna Rampersaud, who claimed gold medals in the Mr. Physique and Wellness categories respectively in Aruba.