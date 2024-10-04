CDB supporting regional education transformation with key initiatives

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has announced a series of key initiatives aimed at reshaping education systems across the region, as outlined by Acting President, Mr. Isaac Solomon at the Bank’s inaugural Regional Symposium and Policy Dialogue on Transforming Education currently underway in George Town, Cayman.

According to a press release, speaking at the opening ceremony on October 3, 2024, Mr. Solomon highlighted CDB’s commitment to supporting greater use of digital technologies to increase access to education, promoting effective use of artificial intelligence, and the acceleration of skills development to promote youth employability. He said the Bank will be implementing a Framework for Mathematics Education designed to address chronic underachievement in numeracy, and advancing support for learners with special education needs and disabilities to ensure greater inclusivity in education.

In contextualising the CDB-convened Symposium, the Acting President said, “This is a milestone moment that can radically change our region’s education system. I say this because it is the first event in the Caribbean organised around the five action tracks agreed to regionally to advance Sustainable Development Goal 4: Quality Education, post-COVID-19.”

Additionally, while acknowledging the ongoing challenges and systemic inequalities in existing teaching and learning systems, Mr Solomon said, “This symposium offers a crucial opportunity to devise a roadmap for making our education systems more inclusive, resilient, and adaptable to a rapidly changing world.”

He also emphasised the critical role of partnerships among governments, educators, civil society, and the private sector in driving the necessary transformative change. “We cannot do this alone. Let this symposium be a catalyst for deepening those partnerships and driving the change we need,” he asserted. The Regional Symposium and Policy Dialogue on Transforming Education was organised by the CDB in collaboration with leading regional and international organisations.

The event, which runs from October 2-4, 2024 has brought together more than 150 participants, including government representatives, educators, youth representatives, civil society, and private sector leaders to co-create actionable solutions for reshaping education systems across the Caribbean. The outcomes of the symposium will be presented at the upcoming CARICOM Council of Human and Social Development Ministers’ meeting at the end of October.