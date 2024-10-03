Pensioner dies after bee attack while clearing land

Latest update October 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 03, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A pensioner identified as 70-year-old Imran Alli also called ‘Buddy’ of Novar Village, East Coast Demerara died on Tuesday after he was attacked by a swarm of bees around 11:00hrs while clearing a plot of land opposite where he resided.
According to the police, Alli and Dalu Husher who was his employee, were clearing the foliage when they came into contact with a bee nest. The man’s wife, Zeana Alli told police that during the process of the men working, she heard Husher shouting for help. Rushing to the veranda, she saw him running away from her husband who was at the time lying on the ground covered in bees. An alarm was raised and the residents in the area made attempts to rescue the man but their efforts were futile. Husher relayed that in the course of clearing the bushes, a swarm of bees flew towards them, stinging them both in the process. Panicking, he ran to safety leaving Alli on the ground as he was unable to help him at the time.
Alli was subsequently rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital, where a doctor on duty pronounced him dead. The body is at the Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG) mortuary, pending a post-mortem examination.
