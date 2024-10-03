Over 550 businesses registered for International Business Conference

Kaieteur News – More than 550 businesses have registered for the inaugural International Business Conference (IBC) 2024, set to take place from October 15 to 17 at the Marriott Hotel.

This was announced during a press briefing on Tuesday at the Guyana Office for Investment. The conference is a collaborative event between Guyana and Suriname with the support of key business organisations providing critical investment. The event promises to provide networking opportunities, market intelligence and unmatched exposure to business prospects in Guyana.

Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, said that hosting the conference underscores Guyana’s status as the premier destination for trade and investment in the region. “From a Government of Guyana perspective, this fits His Excellency’s goal to make Guyana a conference destination, to [build capacity] …and [to find opportunities within] all of the transformation projects that are happening within Guyana,” he said.

In his remarks, Dr. Ramsaroop positioned Guyana as a hub for economic activity in Latin America and the Caribbean region, emphasising that this is a key factor to make Guyana a haven for quality investments. “We’d like to tell the world that it’s not just about Guyana. The fact that we are sitting close to Northern Brazil which is landlocked, we’re actually a part of CARICOM…so investments across the region is important,” he said.

Meanwhile, Surinamese Ambassador to Guyana, Her Excellency Liselle Blankendal, highlighted the strong relationship between the two countries, stating that the IBC 2024 will build upon this firm foundation. “The IBC plays a critical role as a platform for fostering international partnerships, attracting investment opportunities…[and] it serves as a vital meeting point for diverse stakeholders – government officials, industry leaders, entrepreneurs and investors who come together to share insights, explore synergy and create avenues for sustainable development,” the Ambassador explained.

The event’s organisers also launched an app designed to share information and knowledge and facilitate engagement for those interested in what the conference offers. The IBC is supported by the Guyana-Suriname Chamber of Commerce and the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association. Earlier this year, the Government of Guyana supported the International Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, which gathered hundreds of delegates from around the world in one place to discuss investment opportunities. As the country continues to grow, these conferences are an integral part of the government’s strategy aimed at highlighting Guyana’s investment potential. (DPI)