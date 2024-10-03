“Is a lil thing you boi doing” – man found with ganja tells police

Latest update October 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 03, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Police on Monday during a cordon and search exercise arrested a 36-year-old labourer after ranks discovered 850 grams of marijuana in his Stanleytown, New Amsterdam Berbice (Tannery Dam) home.
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a report stated that Jim Schultz lives in a one-storey wooden house, in a well-fenced yard. During the search in the presence of Schultz, police found in the yard and house two plastic bags in a cupboard with leaves, seed and stems suspected to be cannabis. As such, police informed him of the offence committed and he was cautioned to which he reportedly responded, “Officer, is me thing, is a lil thing you boi doing.”
A further search was conducted in the bedroom, and a black plastic bag was found under a bed, which when opened contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.
“The findings were brought to Schultz’s attention, where he was told of the offence committed and cautioned,” Police said in the report. Additionally, Schultz reportedly told police, “I did tell you is a lil thing you boi doing”. To that end, a further search led to the discovery of cell phones, which were collected by police. Following that the narcotics was found and amounted to 850 grams, Schultz was placed into custody pending further investigations.
