Cocaine, ganja found during raid at Konawaruk

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) seized approximately 1,255 grams of marijuana and 30 grams of cocaine at an apartment building in Konawaruk Junction, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).
According to police reports released on Wednesday, officers from Regional Division #8 acted on information and conducted a search at the apartment. Upon arrival, they found the door to one of the rooms open. Inside, the officers observed a bed with a mattress and clothing, along with various other items.
Upon further inspection, police discovered a plastic bag containing leaves, seeds, and stems hidden under the mattress. They also found a white paper-wrapped parcel that contained several small whitish rock-like substances, which are suspected to be cocaine. The drugs were weighed, revealing 1,255 grams of cannabis and 30 grams of cocaine. Ranks are continuing their investigations, questioning individuals connected to the apartment and gathering statements.
