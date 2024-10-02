Latest update October 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM

The constitution

Oct 02, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor, 

There seems a lot of interest in a new constitution.

This seems to be a waste of time and effort.

We have a constitution, but nobody bothers to follow it.

Why have a new one that you don’t have to follow?

Sincerely

David CARPENTER 

CITIZEN 

