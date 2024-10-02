GFF leadership undergoes child safety training as new policy rolls out

Kaieteur Sports – The leadership of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), including its President Wayne Forde and council members, have completed vital child safety training in line with the Federation’s recently adopted Child Safeguarding Policy.

The Child Safeguarding Policy, developed in line with FIFA standards and global safeguarding requirements sets a framework for ensuring that all children involved in football are protected by a rigorous system of checks, training, and reporting mechanisms.

The workshop that was executed by Senior Child Protection Officer of the Child Protection

Agency (CPA), Orin Francois, provided extensive training on child safeguarding. The council learned how to identify and respond to signs of abuse, neglect, and inappropriate behaviour, as well as the appropriate steps to create a child-friendly football environment. The training also emphasized the importance of reporting any suspicions or incidents of child abuse to the designated Child Safeguarding Officer or relevant authorities.

Upon completion of the workshop, Mr. Forde and all council members signed the GFF’s Child Safeguarding Declaration, a formal acknowledgement of their responsibility to protect the welfare of children. By signing this declaration, they committed to upholding the highest child safety standards and ensuring that football-related activities are conducted in a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment for young players.

The declaration also binds all personnel to the confidentiality of sensitive safeguarding matters, reinforcing that information related to potential child abuse or exploitation must only be shared with authorized personnel and in strict accordance with GFF policies.

Now that the leadership has completed the training, the Federation will ensure that all regional associations and football clubs adopt the newly implemented Child Safeguarding Policy and undergo similar training. Through its technical department, the GFF will oversee the nationwide implementation, ensuring that every level of football, from grassroots to elite programmes, adheres to the safeguarding protocols.

Commenting on the training Mr. Forde said; “The safety of our young players is of utmost importance to the GFF. By adopting this child safeguarding policy and ensuring our staff and volunteers are thoroughly trained, we are taking concrete steps to create a safe and supportive environment for the future stars of Guyanese football.”

The newly implemented safeguarding policy is an integral part of the GFF’s broader mission to foster the holistic development of football in Guyana. Beyond the technical training that players receive, their mental, emotional, and physical well-being is considered paramount.

As such, the GFF’s approach aims to provide a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment, ensuring that children from all backgrounds can thrive and enjoy football without fear of harm.

This workshop is just the beginning of an ongoing process to educate and equip all stakeholders in Guyanese football, from grassroots programs to elite levels, with the necessary tools to maintain child safety.