GWI presents $1.4M in bursary awards to NGSA pupils

Latest update October 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 01, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) on Wednesday last presented bursary awards totalling $1.4 million to 32 children who excelled in this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).
Several top performers also received additional prizes during the ceremony. The recipients are the children of the company’s employees.
The award ceremony, held at the GWI’s head office on Vlissengen Road and Church Street, saw the largest group of pupils receiving awards since the initiative was launched five years ago.
Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, encouraged the pupils to remain dedicated to their studies in order to excel and contribute to Guyana’s development in the future. “It doesn’t matter which school you go to, but it is how you apply yourself…We want more of you to get into fields relating to technology, science and mathematics. It is okay to ask questions because that is how the mind will develop,” he added.
Minister Coral commended GWI for recognising the hard work and achievements of the students over the years. “It is much more than coming here to collect a bursary award. It is to show an appreciation, serving as an encouragement to let you know that the world is abound with unlimited opportunities for you…You must not limit yourself,” Minister Croal told the students. The event was also attended by GWI’s Executive Director of Commercial Services and Customer Relations, Marlon Daniels, as well as the Executive Director of Human Resources Management and Development, Elvis Jordon, along with other staff members. (DPI)
