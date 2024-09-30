RHTYSC and NAMILCO renew 1st Division sponsorship for the 5th consecutive year

Kaieteur Sports – The cricket sponsorship between the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club and the National Milling Company of Guyana has been renewed for another year. Representatives of the club Hilbert Foster led a delegation of club members at the company’s Agricola East Bank Demerara office. The announcement of the renewal was done by the NAMILCO managing director Bert Sukai in the presence of RHTYSC NAMILCO player Matthew Pottaya and West Indies under 19 player Denelli Manns and several officials of the company including marketing manager Alicia Anderson.

Foster stated that NAMILCO has been the official sponsor of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club under 21 and first division team since 2019 and added that the club was very delighted with the rekindling of the relationship. The longstanding club secretary noted that both teams were very proud to represent the NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour brand on and off the cricket field as the NAMILCO has been a true friend over the years. The RHTYSC NAMILCO Thunderbolt flour first division team has been the most dominant Berbice team over the last few years and has produced numerous plays for Berbice aand Guyana. A total of 13 club members represented Guyana over the last year while close to 30 were part of Berbice’s teams at the different levels. These players include Kevin Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Shemaine Campbell, Silas Tindell, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi , Trisha Hardat, Danellie Manns, Sohail Mohammed and Romesh Bharat. Foster proudly informed the NAMILCO representatives that the RHTYSC has six members in the 2024 Caribbean Premier League, 3 males and females. Campbell is currently with the West Indies female senior team where she is the vice-captain.

Four of the NAMILCO players Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson and Silas Tindell also enjoy contracts at the national level while Campbell Grimmond and Gajnabi have regional contracts. Foster stated that the first division team has only lost one title under the NAMILCO sponsorship and the club is investing heavily in new equipment such as practice Nets, batting mats, filling practice equipment, bowling machine, junior cricket kits and numerous boxes of cricket balls for training programs.

The teams under the leadership of Clinton Pestano were successful in completing over 60 self-development programs under the sponsorship. Among the programs completed were the annual Academy, Awards ceremony, grade 6 summer camp, tribute to medical workers, tribute to town council workers, Tribute to law enforcement officers, Walter Nero tribute to heroes, Jessica Sandia tribute to mothers and the highly popular annual Christmas village. The team also recently from the 14th to the 25th of September hosted the 5th Anniversary celebration of Rose Hall Town in conjunction with the Rose Hall Town Council. Among the 16 events hosted was the awarding of bursary awards to six youths while 16-year old Marissa Siriram received a $250,000 University of Guyana scholarship. The teams on the 29th of October will be hosting a team of medical personnel from the USA for a Medical outreach and will also host their 13th annual Christmas outreach program from December 15th to the 24th.

The NAMILCO Managing Director, Bert Sukai, stated that his company was very pleased with the output of the team on and off the field. He noted that the company receives widespread media coverage and it has been a highly successful bonding between the NAMILCO and the RHTYSC. He urged the team to continue playing as a collective unit on the field while working hard off of it to make a positive difference in the lives of others via their self-development programs. Foster and Sukai also discussed the NAMILCO support for the upcoming Say No to drugs alcohol and suicide campaign. The teams presented a unique piece of art done by Sean Bascom as a Thank You-gesture to the company.

Among the other players currently playing for the NAMILCO team are Jonathan Rampersaud, Matthew Pottaya Romesh Bharat, Jason Sinclair, Keith Simpson Jeremy Sandia, Keon Sinclair and Rafael McKenzie. (RHTYSC Release)