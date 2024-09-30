Elderly man dies after knocked off bicycle

Kaieteur News – A 63-year-old pedal cyclist identified as Stanford Benjamin lost his life after he was knocked off his bicycle Saturday afternoon on the Number 28 Village West Coast Berbice Public Road.

According to police the incident took place around 14:00hrs. The accident involved motorcar #PZZ 7256, owned and driven by Malcolm Nurse, a 65-year-old resident of New Amsterdam, Berbice.

According to their investigations Benjamin was headed west on the southern side of the roadway and the motorcar was going in the same direction behind him.

The driver alleges that he was in the process of passing Benjamin when he unexpectedly swerved into the path of the motorcar which resulted in a collision.

The front of the car hit the pedal cyclist and caused him to fall onto the roadway receiving injuries. He was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital, where he was seen by a doctor and later succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.