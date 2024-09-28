Woman told pregnancy termisnated in 6th week now in third trimester

Kaieteur News – A young woman’s decision to listen to her father’s advice to not perform a dilation and curettage (D&C) procedure to remove her six-week-old fetus has proven to be a miraculous intervention.

Regina Rawlins shared what has been described by many as a ‘miraculous’ story on her Facebook page. Rawlins who is now in her third trimester is awaiting the birth of her daughter.

She said that while she was six weeks pregnant a doctor recommended she visits the “best” sonographer commonly called an ultrasound specialist to confirm her pregnancy.

“ A few minutes into my appointment Dr……[name withheld] said with much confidence to my husband and I that “this baby is NOT ALIVE’” Rawlins said before adding that the medical professional stared at the ultrasound machine’s screen for a few more minutes and reiterated that there was no sign of life.

Rawlins said after that visit she returned to her doctor and was told that there was no heart beat visible. The doctor then reportedly advised Rawlins and her husband that they must decide on whether she wants to perform a D&C procedure to remove the fetus or allow it to expel naturally.

“I was feeling a bit sad, but I called the person that I always call in these times, My DAD! In a calm yet stern voice he said ‘LEAVE THAT BABY ALONE!’” Rawlins recounted.

Rawlins recalled that when she and her husband returned to their home, she told her husband she believes the baby is fine and he agreed and so they listened to her father’s advice.

“At 8 weeks, I saw blood, I figured my body was now expelling the baby as the doctor said,” she recalled. The woman said she immediately notified her parents and her dad again told her to “get another checkup”.

This time, Rawlins visited another doctor and he told them that there was nothing wrong and the fetus’ heartbeat was strong showing proof of life.

“I am now in my third trimester preparing for baby’s arrival! When YAHWEH chooses you to live who can dare say otherwise? There is a purpose for this baby’s life…” the woman said as she happily recounted her story on social media.