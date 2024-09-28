Warriors, Kings set for epic showdown at Providence tonight

2024 Caribbean Premier League…GAW vs. SLK

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Amazon Warriors will face the number one ranked St. Lucia Kings in a high stakes battle, as one of the more highly-anticipated clashes set to light up the Guyana National Stadium, Providence tonight.

With 14 points to the table-leaders Kings’ 16, Guyana will want to secure an outright win this evening as they prepare for a long, crucial weekend of action at home.

Kings opening batsman Johnson Charles is St. Lucia’s leading run-scorer with 354 overall, occupying the second place spot.

Warriors in-form batsman Shimron Hetmyer, who has been on a run-spree at home, will enter this match as Guyana’s top run-getter with 286; landing him in 4th spot on the overall tournament’s run chart.

Middle-order batsman Shai Hope found form last game with a half-century, a welcomed sight for Guyana with a tough phase ahead.

However for the bowlers, it will be a tussle for the top spot in the tournament and for their respective franchises, between spinners Gudakesh Motie and Noor Ahmad.

Ahmad is the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps, but is trailed closely by the West Indies left-arm spinner who could surpass him by adding to his 14 victims.

With Imran Tahir (12) and pacer Dwaine Pretorius (11) consistently picking up wickets alongside Motie, the Warriors will definitely want the current form of Keemo Paul, Shamar Joseph and Romario Shepherd to continue; while hoping for the best from any other option they choose to field in tonight’s XI.

After mauling TKR by 80 runs thanks to Charles and captain Faf du Plessis’ torture at the top, Guyana will need to be wary of the top heavy batting order options available for the Kings, who can do damage alongside their two premier batsmen.

Ahmad will need the services of Roston Chase, pacer Alzarri Joseph, veteran David Wiese primarily, should they hope to contain the Warriors stars in power-hitting all-rounders like Paul, Pretorius, Rutherford and company.

Opener Rahmaullah Gurbaz will need to regain his CPL form after a shaky return while Azam Khan’s skepticism with the bat remains a worry for Guyana despite some glimmer of hope in the past few games.

England all-rounder Mooen Ali is the X-Factor for the champs, having proved his worth in both departments while providing additional leadership support which helps to ease the duties of fellow veteran in skipper Tahir.

With a highly-anticipated TKR battle set for Sunday at Providence, the Warriors will need to get past the number one ranked Kings should they build enough mental will to tackle their old foes ahead of the final stages of the tournament.

Action gets underway tonight from 19:00h. (C.R)