Two marijuana traffickers jailed, fined $4.2M each

Kaieteur News – Two men were on Friday sentenced to a total of seven years six months in prison for trafficking over four kilograms of cannabis and fined $4.2M each.
The men, Anthony Sugrim and Steven Seeraj, appeared before Magistrate Tuanna Hardy at the Springlands Magistrates’ Court.
Sugrim was sentenced to four years and six months in prison while Seeraj was sentenced to three years.
The men were arrested in August 2023.
