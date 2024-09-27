Man found dead in house died from blunt trauma to head – autopsy

Latest update September 27th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The post-mortem examinations conducted on a 56-year-old labourer, who was found dead at his Bartica home on Tuesday, revealed that he died from blunt trauma to the head.
Dead is Rushik Ramkarran, also known as ‘Crushal.’ Ramkarran was found lying face down with wounds at the bottom of the stairs of his home, located at Lot 37 Seventh Avenue, Bartica. Police reported that the post-mortem was performed on Wednesday by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh.
Police stated that the dead man’s niece of First Avenue, Bartica, reported to ranks that Ramkarran who is allegedly an alcoholic and drug addict had not been seen in several days. Subsequently, police ventured off to Ramkarran’s home, where ranks found the door, which was the only entrance into the house via the stairs, bolted from the inside and a reddish substance (suspected to be blood) was observed flowing down the stairs (steps). As such, ranks prised open the door and the body of the deceased was found.
The man’s body was examined and a wound was observed on the head, with blood visible on the face. The body was transported to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. “Based on preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the deceased may have fallen from the top of the stairway, hitting his head in the process. Further investigation ongoing,” police had reported.
