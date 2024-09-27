Latest update September 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man found dead in house died from blunt trauma to head – autopsy

Sep 27, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The post-mortem examinations conducted on a 56-year-old labourer, who was found dead at his Bartica home on Tuesday, revealed that he died from blunt trauma to the head.

Dead is Rushik Ramkarran, also known as ‘Crushal.’ Ramkarran was found lying face down with wounds at the bottom of the stairs of his home, located at Lot 37 Seventh Avenue, Bartica. Police reported that the post-mortem was performed on Wednesday by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh.

Police stated that the dead man’s niece of First Avenue, Bartica, reported to ranks that Ramkarran who is allegedly an alcoholic and drug addict had not been seen in several days. Subsequently, police ventured off to Ramkarran’s home, where ranks found the door, which was the only entrance into the house via the stairs, bolted from the inside and a reddish substance (suspected to be blood) was observed flowing down the stairs (steps). As such, ranks prised open the door and the body of the deceased was found.

The man’s body was examined and a wound was observed on the head, with blood visible on the face. The body was transported to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.  “Based on preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the deceased may have fallen from the top of the stairway, hitting his head in the process. Further investigation ongoing,” police had reported.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 23th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Let’s show them the POWER we have.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Preliminary list of 30 named by GBBF 

Preliminary list of 30 named by GBBF 

Sep 27, 2024

CAC Body Building C/ships Kaieteur Sports – In its effort to successfully defend home turf, the Guyana Body Building Federation (GBBF) has shortlisted 30 athletes to commence preparations for...
Read More
Preparation on track, as 51st CAC Bodybuilding and Fitness C/ship looms

Preparation on track, as 51st CAC Bodybuilding...

Sep 27, 2024

Enet’s Inaugural Golf Tournament Tees Off this Sunday at LGC

Enet’s Inaugural Golf Tournament Tees Off...

Sep 27, 2024

Warriors surge to 47-run win following Hope, Hetmyer fireworks, bowlers touch 

Warriors surge to 47-run win following Hope,...

Sep 26, 2024

Guyana Women make strong claim with 1-1 draw against Host Bermuda

Guyana Women make strong claim with 1-1 draw...

Sep 26, 2024

KFC teams up with GCC to host exciting Mini Zingers Cricket Programme

KFC teams up with GCC to host exciting Mini...

Sep 26, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]