Miner feared dead after boat mishap in Mazaruni River

Latest update September 26th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 26, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old miner identified as Dionson Charlie from Jawalla Village in the Upper Mazaruni is feared dead following a boat mishap in the Mazaruni River on Monday.
According to a statement from the police information they received suggests that around 11:00 hrs Charlie left the ‘Bush Cow’ backdam to journey to Kato Village to conduct business. On the return leg of the journey it is alleged that he collided with a floating object which caused him to fall overboard.
A resident of Abbou Village Learvia Henry reported that she heard a loud crashing sound from the river and she raised an alarm. Neighbours responded and found a wooden boat floating unattended but did not locate Charlie. Inspector Hunte, other ranks and the residents formed a search party on Tuesday and their efforts to locate the missing man proved futile.
A small boat that belongs to the missing man was found at ‘Bush Cow’ Landing and there were traces of what appeared to be blood on the seats and sides. The boat was taken into police custody and search efforts are ongoing, as further investigations continue.
Let’s show them the POWER we have.
Sep 26, 20242024 Caribbean Premier League… GAW vs BR Kaieteur Sports – Robust half-centuries from Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer, backed up by some sublime bowling, took Guyana Amazon Warriors to an...
Sep 26, 2024
Sep 26, 2024
Sep 26, 2024
Sep 26, 2024
Sep 26, 2024
Kaieteur News – By now, any reasonable observer of Guyanese politics should recognise the perennial theater that the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]