Miner feared dead after boat mishap in Mazaruni River

Sep 26, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old miner identified as Dionson Charlie from Jawalla Village in the Upper Mazaruni is feared dead following a boat mishap in the Mazaruni River on Monday.

According to a statement from the police information they received suggests that around 11:00 hrs Charlie left the ‘Bush Cow’ backdam to journey to Kato Village to conduct business. On the return leg of the journey it is alleged that he collided with a floating object which caused him to fall overboard.

A resident of Abbou Village Learvia Henry reported that she heard a loud crashing sound from the river and she raised an alarm. Neighbours responded and found a wooden boat floating unattended but did not locate Charlie. Inspector Hunte, other ranks and the residents formed a search party on Tuesday and their efforts to locate the missing man proved futile.

A small boat that belongs to the missing man was found at ‘Bush Cow’ Landing and there were traces of what appeared to be blood on the seats and sides. The boat was taken into police custody and search efforts are ongoing, as further investigations continue.

