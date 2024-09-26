GFF still hiding its deal with BlueWater Shipping and MEYBA clothing company

Latest update September 26th, 2024 12:35 AM
Sep 26, 2024 Sports
#HearMeOut
By Rawle Toney
Kaieteur Sports – Let me first acknowledge the Guyana Football Federation’s (GGF) attempt to portray itself as a beacon of transparency, following their response to my September 15 #HearMeOut column in the Kaieteur News.
While the organisation may proudly wave its compliance with FIFA, CONCACAF, and its annual audits as a badge of honour, I must remind the Federation that ticking a few regulatory boxes doesn’t absolve it from deeper scrutiny.
The GFF’s response falls short of addressing the core issues I raised in my previous column, and instead, it reflects a reluctance to engage in an open dialogue regarding the financial dealings that shape the future of football in Guyana.
THE BLUEWATER SHIPPING DEAL SECRECY
Let’s first address the claims made regarding BlueWater Shipping, a company that is not just a minor player in the global shipping industry but a US multi-billion-dollar corporation.
In 2023, BlueWater Shipping made a staggering profit of USD 1.298 billion, a testament to its significant influence and resources.
Furthermore, during 2022, their turnover skyrocketed by 37%, climbing from USD 970 million to USD 1.3 billion.
Given these figures, the question arises: why is the Guyana Football Federation so hesitant to disclose the details of its partnership with such a powerful entity, which will have naming rights to the proposed football facility at Durban Park?
The assertion that “large corporations have the right to determine what information they wish to protect” is a half-hearted excuse for the GFF’s lack of transparency.
If the GFF, under President Wayne Forde’s leadership, genuinely values accountability, then it should make the details of the BlueWater Shipping deal public.
All stakeholders—fans, players, sponsors, and local businesses—have a right to understand the terms and implications of a partnership with a company that wields such economic power. This is especially pertinent given the GFF’s assertions of good governance.
If the GFF wants to be seen as transparent and accountable, they must be willing to open the books on this significant deal.
THE MEYBA DEAL
Now, let’s address the absurdity of the MEYBA deal.
We’re talking about a five-year kit arrangement with a brand that doesn’t supply a single national team globally.
How is it that a deal of this nature is shrouded in secrecy? What exactly are the terms here that are so sensitive, so precarious, that the GFF can’t make them public?
It’s virtually unheard of for a national football federation to engage in such a lengthy partnership with a kit supplier of this obscurity without full disclosure.
In my last column, I pointed to Jamaica’s kit deal with Adidas, where the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) negotiated a lucrative agreement reportedly worth US$1.2 million annually in cash, plus US$2 million in apparel and a 20% royalty on sales of Jamaica-related merchandise.
This level of transparency sets a strong example for how national football organizations should operate.
This is not just a matter of concern for me; it is a pressing issue for all stakeholders invested in the future of Guyanese football.
Transparency in sports is not merely a buzzword; it is an essential principle that underpins trust between governing bodies and the communities they serve.
If the GFF continues to operate behind closed doors, it risks alienating the very supporters who passionately rally behind our national teams.
Football thrives on community involvement, and when the governing body prioritizes confidentiality over openness, it erodes the trust that fans have in the administration.
The GFF’s statement about adhering to FIFA and CONCACAF regulations does little to assuage concerns about the GFF’s commitment to transparency.
Adherence to these regulations is a baseline requirement; it does not absolve the GFF of the responsibility to communicate openly with the public, and the Media, regarding significant financial agreements.
Publishing audits and reports is commendable, but they should not serve as a substitute for genuine engagement with stakeholders.
The GFF mention that “all major decisions within the GFF are made following thorough consultation with the General Council and key stakeholders.” I challenge the GFF to prove this claim by providing concrete examples of how feedback has influenced decisions surrounding the BlueWater Shipping and MEYBA agreements.
If there are indeed consultations taking place, it would be beneficial for the GFF to release minutes or summaries of these discussions, showcasing the dialogue with stakeholders and the rationale behind critical decisions.
The GFF’s commitment to “promote transparency, accountability, and integrity” rings hollow if the GFF continues to prioritize corporate confidentiality over stakeholder engagement.
If the GFF is to be a beacon of good governance, then it must lead by example, demonstrating that it values the input and concerns of the football community.
The football community deserves to know the details of the BlueWater Shipping deal and the MEYBA kit agreement.
It is time for the GFF to step out of the shadows and engage in a meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders. Only then can we hope to rebuild the trust that is essential for the growth and success of football in Guyana.
Let’s show them the POWER we have.
